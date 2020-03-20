March 20, 2020
Commissioner Shannon Whitfield announced Friday that Walker County government operations will be reduced to mission critical services, effective Monday, in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. ... (click for more)
Some Chattanooga restaurants, in the wake of the coronavirus threat and a directive from the mayor, are temporarily closing.
Big River Grille is closing all of its location with plans to reopen at a later date to be determined.
Sticky Fingers has delivery available at all its restaurants and it has added curbside take-out.
Bluff View Bakery remains open daily.
Firebirds ... (click for more)
Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles said State Rep. Mike Carter informed him Thursday of an Executive Order issued by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee that delays vehicle registration renewals set to expire March 12 through May 18, 2020 to June 15, 2020.
Mr. Knowles said, “The first three days of this week 2,000 citizens visited the Clerk’s office. This action by Governor Lee will ... (click for more)
Good to hear from you even if the motive for your message is The Apocalypse. Since this virus put Italy in the headlines I have got a raft of emails from people I don't hear from very often. I wish I didn't have to be the bearer of bad news, but I'm afraid there isn't any good news.
We are really in a war-time situation. I haven't got it yet, but I haven't opened my door to go ... (click for more)
As a father and business owner in Chattanooga and with a family member recently having a fever for three days, I sit here shaking my head at the lack of testing for the Covid-19 virus here in Hamilton County.
We have wonderful physicians and people who care, yet, where are the tests and the test results?
I read today (Thursday) that we’ve only tested 49 people in Hamilton ... (click for more)
With more and more places shutting down, golf is still an option if you are a member of the Signal Mountain Golf and Country Club. However, club president Arch Trimble said changes have been made in order to ensure the safety of all who partake in the activity.
“We feel like we want to stay open as long as it is reasonably safe,” said Mr. Trimble. “But we’ve never been through ... (click for more)
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Friday its four finalists for the 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy, recognizing the most outstanding women’s college basketball player of the year and University of Kentucky sophomore star Rhyne Howard has been tabbed to the exclusive list.
Howard, a former standout and Miss Basketball in Class 3A at Bradley Central, is looking ... (click for more)