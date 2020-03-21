Georgia Coronavirus Cases Go Up To 550 With 20 Dead; Marion County, Tn., Reports Case; Dalton Hospital Has 2nd Case; Jackson County, Ala., Has Case

Georgia's coronavirus cases have risen to 555, and 20 people have now died in the state from the new strain of virus. Earlier in the day, there were 14 deaths reported in Georgia.

Marion County Mayor David Jackson said Saturday that the county has its first case of coronavirus. He said the patient was in a Chattanooga hospital when it was confirmed. He said a second patient from Marion County, who is hospitalized, is showing signs of the virus.

A second case has been confirmed at Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton. Hospital officials said, "Hamilton Medical Center has received test results for a second confirmed case of COVID-19. This case is unrelated to the first case and there is no evidence of shared exposure between the two cases. Like the first patient, this second patient is recovering at home and following quarantine guidelines."

A case has now been confirmed in Jackson County, Ala., just southwest of Chattanooga. Alabama is up to 131 cases as of Saturday night. Jefferson County (Birmingham) has 61 cases.

One of the victims has been identified as Elizabeth Eugenia “Beth” Wells, 65, of Rome, Ga. She was among four people who attend the Church at Liberty Square in Cartersville who have come down with the virus.

A second person has also died from the virus from Floyd County.

Two of the coronavirus deaths are from Fulton County and one from Cobb County. Another is from Fayette County. An 83-year-old man died there on Friday from the virus effects.

Six people have died from the virus at Albany in Dougherty County, which now has 47 cases. The town is now on lockdown. Authorities believe that some or all of the six deaths are related to attendance at funerals.

Whitfield County - the closest to Chattanooga reporting a case - remains at one on the list, but will go to two with the new case at the Dalton hospital. No cases have yet been reported in Walker, Catoosa or Dade counties.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 56 cases - up from six five days ago. Floyd County (Rome) is up to eight cases and Gordon County (Calhoun) remains at three.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 99 now in Fulton County and 50 in Cobb County. Gwinnett County has 23 cases.

Others:

Dekalb 41

Cherokee 17

Carroll 14

Lee 14

Clayton 13

Richmond 10

Clarke 90

Fayette 9

Hall 9

Coweta 8

Lowndes 7

Henry 7

Newton 4

Chatham 4

Douglas 4

Paulding 4

Forsyth 4

Troup 4

Polk 4

Columbia 3

Baldwin 2

Early 2

Glynn 2

Laurens 2

Muscogee 2

Peach 2

Pickens 2

Rockdale 2

Spalding 2

Sumter 2

Terrell 2

Tift 2

Worth 2

Barrow 1

Bibb 1

Charlton 1

Dawson 1

Effingham 1

Heard 1

Houston 1

Lamar 1

Lincoln 1

Lumpkin 1

Miller 1

Monroe 1

Oconee 1

Randolph 1

Turner 1

Unknown 37