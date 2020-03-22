City Of Collegedale Implements Steps To Follow Governor Lee’s Mandate Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

 Sunday, March 22, 2020 64.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Collegedale Vice-Mayor Tim Johnson announced today that city officials have been closely monitoring the public health concerns raised by the Coronavirus pandemic, studying over the course of the weekend taking action similar to that taken by the City of Chattanooga and other municipalities in Hamilton County. 

 

During that interval, Governor Lee signed Executive Order 17 mandating those steps statewide effective midnight, Monday, March 23 through April 6.

Collegedale’s city government will observe the state’s requirements and urges all citizens to do the same, as well as to observe the well-publicized common sense steps each person can take to prevent the spread of the disease.


Executive Order 17 prohibits social gatherings of 10 or more people and also enacts the following provisions regarding restaurants, bars, and similar food and drink establishments:


Establishments are to exclusively offer drive-thru, take-out or delivery options to support families, businesses and the food supply chain during this emergency. Establishments may sell alcohol by take-out or delivery (with the purchase of food) in closed containers to those who are age 21 and up.


Gyms and fitness/exercise centers or substantially similar facilities are to temporarily close and suspend in-person services until April 6. In the interim, these businesses are encouraged to pursue digital programming if possible.  


The order also pursues additional measures to keep vulnerable populations such as the elderly and those with underlying conditions safe. Visitation to nursing homes, retirement homes, and long-term care or assisted-living facilities is now limited to visits involving essential care only.  Businesses are encouraged to enact policies that take extra steps to assist vulnerable populations by considering measures such as shopping hours exclusive from the general public.

 


Opinion

Fearful And Frustrated In Tennessee

I look at the news every day starting early in the morning, several times a day with new announcements of the numbers of coronavirus cases. Often states even know the cities/communities in which the increases are discovered. But here in Tennessee, for some insane reason, we are only entrusted with mere "county" numbers. Why? I know, I know, it's been said it's all due to HIPAA. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Yes Sir, Let’s Gamble

It was around about 50 years ago when the world started to recognize “Thalidomide babies.” A German pharmaceutical firm had developed a drug for morning sickness for expectant mothers and depression that was considered as a safe and efficient therapy. But there was no way for them to know that it also had a catastrophic side. Once in the human body, the good effects and the bad ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Players Staying Active During Virus Hiatus; Team Reaches Out To Players Far From Home

The Chattanooga Football Club’s NISA season may be postponed, but their players still train like they are fighting for a playoff spot. Managing director Jeremy Alumbaugh detailed the kind of training regimen the staff has laid out for each athlete. During the past week, players were asked to simply stay active. For some, that might mean going for a hike, while for others they ... (click for more)

Tennessee Basketball Attendance Is Tops Nationally

Tennessee drew more fans to Thompson-Boling Arena for men's and women's basketball games during the 2019-20 season than any other school in America. A total of 461,146 Big Orange fans attended 33 games, as the Vols drew 322,822 for their 17 home games, and the Lady Vols drew 138,324 for their 16 home events. Tennessee's total attendance was 33,077 more than the next ... (click for more)


