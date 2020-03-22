City Of Collegedale Implements Steps To Follow Governor Lee’s Mandate Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Collegedale Vice-Mayor Tim Johnson announced today that city officials have been closely monitoring the public health concerns raised by the Coronavirus pandemic, studying over the course of the weekend taking action similar to that taken by the City of Chattanooga and other municipalities in Hamilton County.

During that interval, Governor Lee signed Executive Order 17 mandating those steps statewide effective midnight, Monday, March 23 through April 6. Collegedale’s city government will observe the state’s requirements and urges all citizens to do the same, as well as to observe the well-publicized common sense steps each person can take to prevent the spread of the disease.





Executive Order 17 prohibits social gatherings of 10 or more people and also enacts the following provisions regarding restaurants, bars, and similar food and drink establishments:





Establishments are to exclusively offer drive-thru, take-out or delivery options to support families, businesses and the food supply chain during this emergency. Establishments may sell alcohol by take-out or delivery (with the purchase of food) in closed containers to those who are age 21 and up.





Gyms and fitness/exercise centers or substantially similar facilities are to temporarily close and suspend in-person services until April 6. In the interim, these businesses are encouraged to pursue digital programming if possible.





The order also pursues additional measures to keep vulnerable populations such as the elderly and those with underlying conditions safe. Visitation to nursing homes, retirement homes, and long-term care or assisted-living facilities is now limited to visits involving essential care only. Businesses are encouraged to enact policies that take extra steps to assist vulnerable populations by considering measures such as shopping hours exclusive from the general public.