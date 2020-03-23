Dalton Leaders Move To Declare State Of Emergency During Live Streamed Meeting

Dalton Mayor David Pennington and Council members Derek Waugh, Annalee Harlan, Tyree Goodlett and Gary Crews unanimously agreed to declare a state of emergency in Dalton during their live streamed Monday meeting.

The resolution read:

“A joint resolution declaring State of Emergency in the cities of Dalton, Tunnel Hill, Varnell, and the town of Cohutta and order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by limiting all voluntary social gatherings, dine-in restaurant services, and exposure at nursing and retirement homes, and providing flexibility regarding the sale of alcohol for off-premise use and for other purposes.”

This involved funeral visitations, religious gatherings or worship services, and other such gatherings as well.

He said restaurants would be allowed to sell alcohol for take-out. The mayor said the resolution would expire on April 13.

“It’s our job to help during this time and help everyone stay safe,” said Councilman Waugh. “There is a need for licensed day care providers to stay open and help them out as they prepare for whatever comes out of this.”

The mayor said he knew of two day cares that are still open, and Councilman Waugh asked if there was any way he could spread the word about those day cares for healthcare workers and their children.

The issue arose of schools doing online learning, and Council member Waugh wondered if a company like Comcast might step in and provide free internet access and Wi-Fi to children who are struggling to do their work. A Comcast employee said the company is working on that, but he said that the company is working on a way to install WiFi to places without risking the safety of their own employees.

Another spokesman also said manufacturers are focused on cleaning, and that some are even taking temperatures of workers when they come in. Manufacturers are also asking any workers who are feeling symptoms like a fever to stay home and self-quarantine. He said he would ask Governor Brian Kemp to recognize manufacturers as essential business.

At several points during the meeting, the council mentioned looking at the town website in order to find more information about what to do during the pandemic.

“I think this community has the ability to be a shining example of how to be a community during this time of crisis,” said Councilman Waugh.

While the meeting was physically open to the public, it was streamed on Facebook, thus allowing the meeting to continue since it was open to the public.