 Monday, March 23, 2020 60.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Tornado Risk To Increase Over Storm-Ravaged And Virus-Ravaged Tennessee Tuesday

Monday, March 23, 2020 - by Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Following storms capable of producing large, damaging hail over the southern Plains during Monday night, all forms of severe weather, including tornadoes, are possible over portions of the Tennessee and lower Mississippi valleys on Tuesday.
 
As warm and more humid air begins to flow northward over portions of Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas after dark on Monday, big storms are likely to erupt.
 
"With this particular severe weather threat, it looks as though the storms will be 'elevated' in nature whereas some of the severe elements, such as high winds will not reach the ground," AccuWeather Lead Storm Warning Brian Knopick stated.
 
The most common occurrence during the storms will be vivid lightning and torrential downpours.
In some cases, the hailstones can grow to the size of golf balls or larger, which can cause significant vehicle damage and break windows.
 
"There could still be a couple of storms that extend down to near the ground farther south over parts of Oklahoma. Where this happens the storms can then produce strong wind gusts and perhaps an isolated tornado, but most storms in this setup will tend to produce large hail and torrential downpours," he added.
 
The same storm system poised to bring severe weather over parts of the southern and central Plains during Monday night will travel eastward on Tuesday where an expanded risk of violent storms may develop.
 
"The complex of storms is expected to continue to move eastward and clear southeastern Kansas and eastern Oklahoma around daybreak Tuesday and weaken while moving across the Ozarks in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas during the midday hours on Tuesday," Knopick said.
 
The main threat from storms on Tuesday are once again likely to be large hail and torrential downpours with frequent lightning strikes.
 
"We are concerned about a narrow zone that could allow a few isolated tornadoes and storms with damaging winds to develop over portions of northeastern Arkansas to Tennessee," Michaela Heeren, AccuWeather storm warning meteorologist, said.
 
It is possible this risk extends southward to include the northern tiers of Mississippi and Alabama as well.
 
The swath in which some of the strongest storms may occur on Tuesday includes the Nashville,
Tennessee, area that was hit hard by tornadoes a few weeks ago. The storms took dozens of lives and demolished long-standing neighborhoods in middle Tennessee during the early morning hours on Tuesday, March 3.
 
The greatest threat from the storms on Tuesday will be during the daylight hours, including in middle Tennessee. However, a few severe storms may linger while shifting eastward after dark across eastern Tennessee and perhaps southeastern Kentucky.
There have been 163 tornadoes in 2020 through March 11, based on preliminary storm reports from the Storm Prediction Center. January and February both yielded above-average numbers of tornadoes, and even though March's preliminary number for twisters is pacing behind average, there have been more tornado fatalities than the three-year average with a total of 25, compared to SPC's three-year average of seven. The strongest tornado so far in 2020 was the Cookeville, Tennessee, storm with a strength of EF4 and estimated winds of 166-200 mph on March 3.

March 23, 2020

Tennessee Lottery Temporarily Closes Claim Centers

March 23, 2020

Ronald McDonald House Suspends Acceptance Of New Families Due To Virus

March 23, 2020

Tornado Risk To Increase Over Storm-Ravaged And Virus-Ravaged Tennessee Tuesday


Tennessee Education Lottery CEO Rebecca Hargrove Monday announced the claim centers at Nashville Headquarters and all District Offices are temporarily closed in response to Governor Bill Lee’s ... (click for more)

In an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the Ronald McDonald House Charities global organization made the difficult decision to suspend acceptance of new families, effective Saturday, ... (click for more)

Following storms capable of producing large, damaging hail over the southern Plains during Monday night, all forms of severe weather, including tornadoes, are possible over portions of the Tennessee ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Tennessee Lottery Temporarily Closes Claim Centers

Tennessee Education Lottery CEO Rebecca Hargrove Monday announced the claim centers at Nashville Headquarters and all District Offices are temporarily closed in response to Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 17 and Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s “Safer at Home” order during the Coronavirus pandemic. TEL District Offices are in Chattanooga, Memphis and Knoxville. All prize ... (click for more)

Ronald McDonald House Suspends Acceptance Of New Families Due To Virus

In an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the Ronald McDonald House Charities global organization made the difficult decision to suspend acceptance of new families, effective Saturday, March 21, for at least 21 days. Guest families currently staying at the Chattanooga Ronald McDonald House may remain at the House at this point in time as long as they are well enough to ... (click for more)

Opinion

Fearful And Frustrated In Tennessee

I look at the news every day starting early in the morning, several times a day with new announcements of the numbers of coronavirus cases. Often states even know the cities/communities in which the increases are discovered. But here in Tennessee, for some insane reason, we are only entrusted with mere "county" numbers. Why? I know, I know, it's been said it's all due to HIPAA. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘From Russia With Love’

When I was 11 years old I watched in horror as our TV showed Russia’s Nikita Khrushchev banging his shoe during a session at the UN. It was probably my first view of the evil included in this world and when the Russian bellowed that the speech that he was hearing was by a “fawning lackey of the American imperialists,” that sealed it for me. In high school I read about even worse ... (click for more)

Sports

Kentucky Star Rhyne Howard Tabbed As First Team All-American By Basketball Writers

LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the second time this postseason, University of Kentucky sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a first-team All-America honoree, earning the honor Monday from the United States Basketball Writers Association. The first-team honor automatically makes the former Bradley Central sensation a contender for the Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Year ... (click for more)

2020 Tokyo Olympic Games To Be Postponed, Per Interview

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will be postponed, according to IOC committee member Dick Pound in an interview with USA Today. “On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound said in a phone interview with USA Today. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.” ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors