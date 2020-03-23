Ronald McDonald House Suspends Acceptance Of New Families Due To Virus

In an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the Ronald McDonald House Charities global organization made the difficult decision to suspend acceptance of new families, effective Saturday, March 21, for at least 21 days.

Guest families currently staying at the Chattanooga Ronald McDonald House may remain at the House at this point in time as long as they are well enough to visit their hospitalized child.

"We are closely monitoring this situation to ensure the steps we take to address COVID-19 are in the best interest of the families we serve," said Chattanooga Area Ronald McDonald House President and CEO Jane Kaylor. "We will continue to follow the guidance and recommendations of the CDC, Hamilton County Health Department, World Health Organization and our partner hospitals as we navigate this situation."