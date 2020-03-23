 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 59.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Monday, March 23, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKRIDGE, JOEY DAWONE
3717 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HARASSMENT
---
BAIL, NOE GUSTAVO
4208 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BOYD, ROBERT LEON
3205 DYER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
BRUMLOW, WILLIAM STEPHEN
16 FAIR OAK PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CLARK, CHRISTOPHER M
3505 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374192015
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
---
DASKO, RODNEY SANDOR
4519 A WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO
8967 PINEY LNE OOLTEWAH, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GRAY, DUSTIN CORNELL
8535 BLUEBERRY LN Ooltewah, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
IVEY, JASON ALLEN
1523 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANAOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
LUSK, TANNER
94 BAILEY RD LOOKOUT MTN, 37305
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCCLOUD, CHRIS BRENT
2400 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
MILLER, BLAKE AUSTIN
5175 JACKSON RD APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE)
---
PITMON, MARQUISE
1101 E 13TH ST Chattanooga, 374081602
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
---
WELLS, JOSHUA OLANDUS
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WILSON, STEVEN THOMAS
8214 OXFORD DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ASSAULT
RESISTING STOP, FRISK, HALT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WOODRUFF, WILLIE E
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION

Here are the mug shots:

AKRIDGE, JOEY DAWONE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/26/1985
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
BRUMLOW, WILLIAM STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/12/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CLARK, CHRISTOPHER M
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/20/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
DASKO, RODNEY SANDOR
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/17/1969
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/14/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GRAY, DUSTIN CORNELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
IVEY, JASON ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/23/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LUSK, TANNER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCCLOUD, CHRIS BRENT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/29/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
MILLER, BLAKE AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/27/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE)
WELLS, JOSHUA OLANDUS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WOODRUFF, WILLIE E
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 02/16/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION


March 23, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 23, 2020

Camden, Tn., Woman Charged With Killing Grandparents

March 23, 2020

Tullahoma Mayor Orders Residents To Shelter At Home, Directs All But Essential Businesses To Close


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKRIDGE, JOEY DAWONE 3717 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: HARASSMENT --- BAIL, ... (click for more)

A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Camden Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a Camden woman on charges connected to a double ... (click for more)

Tullahoma Mayor Lane Curlee on Monday issued an executive order directing all citizens to shelter at home and closing all businesses "immediately" due to the threat of the coronavirus. Tullahoma ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKRIDGE, JOEY DAWONE 3717 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: HARASSMENT --- BAIL, NOE GUSTAVO 4208 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BOYD, ROBERT LEON 3205 DYER STREET CHATTANOOGA, ... (click for more)

Camden, Tn., Woman Charged With Killing Grandparents

A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Camden Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a Camden woman on charges connected to a double homicide of her grandparents. At the request of 24th District Attorney General Matt Stowe, TBI agents joined the investigation on Monday into a double homicide in Camden. At approximately ... (click for more)

Opinion

Fearful And Frustrated In Tennessee

I look at the news every day starting early in the morning, several times a day with new announcements of the numbers of coronavirus cases. Often states even know the cities/communities in which the increases are discovered. But here in Tennessee, for some insane reason, we are only entrusted with mere "county" numbers. Why? I know, I know, it's been said it's all due to HIPAA. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Monday In My Life

At 4 a.m. yesterday, I was pulled from my bed by an enormous thirst. I’ll admit it made me wonder, having written about the coronavirus for much of last week, and while I have read reams of stories, I’m thinking is that a symptom? I had gone to bed about 11 p.m. on Sunday night and felt fine. I quickly handled this problem with a Diet Coke, sitting on my upstairs porch and watching ... (click for more)

Sports

Kentucky Star Rhyne Howard Tabbed As First Team All-American By Basketball Writers

LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the second time this postseason, University of Kentucky sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a first-team All-America honoree, earning the honor Monday from the United States Basketball Writers Association. The first-team honor automatically makes the former Bradley Central sensation a contender for the Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Year ... (click for more)

2020 Tokyo Olympic Games To Be Postponed, Per Interview

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will be postponed, according to IOC committee member Dick Pound in an interview with USA Today. “On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound said in a phone interview with USA Today. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.” ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors