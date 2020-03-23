Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AKRIDGE, JOEY DAWONE
3717 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HARASSMENT
---
BAIL, NOE GUSTAVO
4208 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BOYD, ROBERT LEON
3205 DYER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
BRUMLOW, WILLIAM STEPHEN
16 FAIR OAK PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CLARK, CHRISTOPHER M
3505 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374192015
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
---
DASKO, RODNEY SANDOR
4519 A WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO
8967 PINEY LNE OOLTEWAH, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GRAY, DUSTIN CORNELL
8535 BLUEBERRY LN Ooltewah, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
IVEY, JASON ALLEN
1523 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANAOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
LUSK, TANNER
94 BAILEY RD LOOKOUT MTN, 37305
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCCLOUD, CHRIS BRENT
2400 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
MILLER, BLAKE AUSTIN
5175 JACKSON RD APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE)
---
PITMON, MARQUISE
1101 E 13TH ST Chattanooga, 374081602
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
---
WELLS, JOSHUA OLANDUS
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WILSON, STEVEN THOMAS
8214 OXFORD DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ASSAULT
RESISTING STOP, FRISK, HALT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WOODRUFF, WILLIE E
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
