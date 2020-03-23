Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKRIDGE, JOEY DAWONE

3717 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HARASSMENT

---

BAIL, NOE GUSTAVO

4208 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BOYD, ROBERT LEON

3205 DYER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

BRUMLOW, WILLIAM STEPHEN

16 FAIR OAK PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CLARK, CHRISTOPHER M

3505 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374192015

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE

---

DASKO, RODNEY SANDOR

4519 A WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO

8967 PINEY LNE OOLTEWAH, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

GRAY, DUSTIN CORNELL

8535 BLUEBERRY LN Ooltewah, 37363

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

IVEY, JASON ALLEN

1523 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANAOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

LUSK, TANNER

94 BAILEY RD LOOKOUT MTN, 37305

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MCCLOUD, CHRIS BRENT

2400 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

---

MILLER, BLAKE AUSTIN

5175 JACKSON RD APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE)

---

PITMON, MARQUISE

1101 E 13TH ST Chattanooga, 374081602

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

---

WELLS, JOSHUA OLANDUS

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

WILSON, STEVEN THOMAS

8214 OXFORD DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

ASSAULT

RESISTING STOP, FRISK, HALT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

WOODRUFF, WILLIE E

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

Here are the mug shots:

