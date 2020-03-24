Chattanooga Area Under Tornado Warning
Governor Lee Calls Out National Guard To Assist With Expanded Testing

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Governor Bill Lee has mobilized the National Guard to assist with expanded testing efforts. 250 personnel, including 150 medical personnel, are preparing to assist 35 remote assessment facilities in rural areas.

 

The governor extended statewide school closure to April 24.

 

The Department of Education has secured a partnership with PBS to offer instructional content on television while students are at home.

 

State employees who are currently working from home within the Alternative Workplace Solutions program (AWS) should remain working from home until April 24, he said.

 

The filing deadline for franchise and excise taxes has been delayed until July 15, 2020.

Taxpayers will have until July 15 to file returns and make any payments, including quarterly estimated payments, originally due in April. Additional information can be found here.

 

Drivers Services has suspended issuing REAL ID through May 18, 2020 as the federal government waived the deadline for REAL ID.

 

The Attorney General, in consultation with the Lee Administration, has filed an emergency petition asking the Tennessee Public Utility Commission to prohibit utilities from disconnecting service for non-payment during the state of emergency. More information can be found here.

 

Governor Lee has directed the Department of Commerce and Insurance to issue guidance to insurance providers requesting as much flexibility as possible for employers and individuals during this crisis. Additional information can be found here.


We Are All In This Together

My hat is off to those on the front lines – nurses, doctors, emergency services, and essential business employees who are working through this pandemic. Yesterday, a young man and woman delivered groceries to my car. I loaded my car so that these two could keep their distance. Both talked about being careful not to bring anything harmful home to their families. Wow. I felt for both ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Monday In My Life

At 4 a.m. yesterday, I was pulled from my bed by an enormous thirst. I’ll admit it made me wonder, having written about the coronavirus for much of last week, and while I have read reams of stories, I’m thinking is that a symptom? I had gone to bed about 11 p.m. on Sunday night and felt fine. I quickly handled this problem with a Diet Coke, sitting on my upstairs porch and watching ... (click for more)

Sports

Kentucky Star Rhyne Howard Tabbed As First Team All-American By Basketball Writers

LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the second time this postseason, University of Kentucky sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a first-team All-America honoree, earning the honor Monday from the United States Basketball Writers Association. The first-team honor automatically makes the former Bradley Central sensation a contender for the Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Year ... (click for more)

2020 Tokyo Olympic Games To Be Postponed, Per Interview

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will be postponed, according to IOC committee member Dick Pound in an interview with USA Today. “On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound said in a phone interview with USA Today. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.” ... (click for more)


