Governor Lee Calls Out National Guard To Assist With Expanded Testing

Governor Bill Lee has mobilized the National Guard to assist with expanded testing efforts. 250 personnel, including 150 medical personnel, are preparing to assist 35 remote assessment facilities in rural areas.

The governor extended statewide school closure to April 24.

The Department of Education has secured a partnership with PBS to offer instructional content on television while students are at home.

State employees who are currently working from home within the Alternative Workplace Solutions program (AWS) should remain working from home until April 24, he said.

The filing deadline for franchise and excise taxes has been delayed until July 15, 2020. Taxpayers will have until July 15 to file returns and make any payments, including quarterly estimated payments, originally due in April. Additional information can be found here.

Drivers Services has suspended issuing REAL ID through May 18, 2020 as the federal government waived the deadline for REAL ID.

The Attorney General, in consultation with the Lee Administration, has filed an emergency petition asking the Tennessee Public Utility Commission to prohibit utilities from disconnecting service for non-payment during the state of emergency. More information can be found here.

Governor Lee has directed the Department of Commerce and Insurance to issue guidance to insurance providers requesting as much flexibility as possible for employers and individuals during this crisis. Additional information can be found here.