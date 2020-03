Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

CRANFILL, KIMBERLY AMANDA

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/20/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAUGHERTY, STEVEN CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/01/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DAVIS, COURTNEY ERIN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/26/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC DAY, TYLOR LAVERNE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/13/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DUNN, VINCENT BRADLEY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/06/1987

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2020

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE(POSS METH CO-PROB) FORTSON, MAKAYLLA R

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/24/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) HIGHFIELD, JESSIE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/19/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) LEWIS, MARK STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 09/11/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MCDANIEL, APRIL DIANE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/16/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)

THEFT OF IDENTITY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY (TO COMMIT AGG. BURGLARY) MCDOWELL, JOHN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/09/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR