AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 3/25/20

March 25, 2020
Volkswagen Chattanooga announced Wednesday that will be extend production suspension until it resumes on Sunday, April 5, at 10 p.m.
President and CEO of Volkswagen America Tom du Plessis ... (click for more)
CBL Properties on Wednesday issued the following statement regarding COVID-19 events and impacts:
“Over the past few weeks, CBL has made the safety of our employees, our customers, our tenants ... (click for more)
The Hamilton County Health Department is asking any medical, dental, or other health offices to donate any of the following supplies to the Health Department for the COVID-19 pandemic response: ... (click for more)
President and CEO of Volkswagen America Tom du Plessis said, "The health and safety of our team remains our highest priority. Volkswagen Chattanooga will remain closed next week, extending the shutdown period which began March 21. We plan to resume ... (click for more)
“Over the past few weeks, CBL has made the safety of our employees, our customers, our tenants and the communities we serve our top priority,” said Stephen Lebovitz, CBL’s chief executive officer. “I am proud of the CBL organization’s commitment and response as we face this unprecedented ... (click for more)
I am curious where the mayor gets the authority to close businesses in the city.
I have looked through the state code and cannot find that authority. It appears to reside in the governor and the Health Department.
I note that several cities have decided they do not have such authority after legal consultation. Cities such as Dickson and Sevierville have stated as much.
... (click for more)
My hat is off to those on the front lines – nurses, doctors, emergency services, and essential business employees who are working through this pandemic. Yesterday, a young man and woman delivered groceries to my car. I loaded my car so that these two could keep their distance. Both talked about being careful not to bring anything harmful home to their families. Wow. I felt for both ... (click for more)
The 2019-20 season for the men's basketball team came to a shocking end on March 14 with the club in Lakeland, Florida waiting for a date with rival Alabama Huntsville in their first ever appearance in the NCAA D2 South Regional Tournament. The event was being hosted by Florida Southern.
"Once things started unfolding and the NBA made their decision, the NCAA quickly followed ... (click for more)
What’s the greatest 5-year run in Chattanooga Mocs basketball history? There’s solid arguments to made for three different segments, but tonight’s Chattanooga Athletics Facebook Watch Party focuses on the ‘80s.
“5 Golden Years” was a look back at the 1981-85 seasons. It was produced by WDEF 12 led by then sports director Randy Smith who narrated the highlight-packed era. How ... (click for more)