2 People Die From Coronavirus At Chattanooga Hospitals; Hamilton County Cases Go From 11 To 26; Tennessee Cases Increase From 667 To 784

Two people have died at Chattanooga hospitals from the coronavirus, Hamilton County Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes said Wednesday afternoon.

She said one was over 65 and had underlying health conditions.

Ms. Barnes said the second person who died was from out of the county, but had come to the hospital in Chattanooga.

She also said that there were 11 new cases of coronavirus in Hamilton County, bringing the total to 27.

Ms. Barnes seven of the local cases were ages 18-49, and three were 50-64. Eleven were 65 or older.

She said 19 were white, one black and one Asian.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger called it "rather sombering news."

At the state time, the state Health Department said Tennessee conoravirus cases have increased from 667 to 784.

There earlier were reports of two deaths in the state from the virus - both in Davidson County.

Bradley County has moved to three cases with the addition of a Lee University student.

Marion and Grundy each have a single case.

McMinn and Monroe have two each.

Davidson County health officials said the county is up to 257 cases. Health officials in Nashville said, "Of the confirmed cases, one patient has died from complications due to the coronavirus. Three others remain hospitalized. Thirty-four people have recovered from the virus. The remaining 219 cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.

Shelby County has climbed to 117.

It is now in 52 of the state's 95 counties.

The virus is not just striking the elderly. Twelve children ages 0-10 have had confirmed cases in Tennessee, and 46 are ages 11-20. Officials said 224 have been 21-30, and 144 31-40.