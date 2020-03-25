 Wednesday, March 25, 2020 68.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

2 People Die From Coronavirus At Chattanooga Hospitals; Hamilton County Cases Go From 11 To 26; Tennessee Cases Increase From 667 To 784

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Two people have died at Chattanooga hospitals from the coronavirus, Hamilton County Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes said Wednesday afternoon.

She said one was over 65 and had underlying health conditions.

Ms. Barnes said the second person who died was from out of the county, but had come to the hospital in Chattanooga.

She also said that there were 11 new cases of coronavirus in Hamilton County, bringing the total to 27.

Ms. Barnes seven of the local cases were ages 18-49, and three were 50-64. Eleven were 65 or older.

She said 19 were white, one black and one Asian.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger called it "rather sombering news."

At the state time, the state Health Department said Tennessee conoravirus cases have increased from 667 to 784.

There earlier were reports of two deaths in the state from the virus - both in Davidson County.

Bradley County has moved to three cases with the addition of a Lee University student.

Marion and Grundy each have a single case.

McMinn and Monroe have two each.

Davidson County health officials said the county is up to 257 cases. Health officials in Nashville said, "Of the confirmed cases, one patient has died from complications due to the coronavirus. Three others remain hospitalized. Thirty-four people have recovered from the virus. The remaining 219 cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.

Shelby County has climbed to 117.

It is now in 52 of the state's 95 counties.

The virus is not just striking the elderly. Twelve children ages 0-10 have had confirmed cases in Tennessee, and 46 are ages 11-20. Officials said 224 have been 21-30, and 144 31-40.

 


March 25, 2020

Volkswagen Chattanooga Extends Production Suspension

Volkswagen Chattanooga announced Wednesday that will be extend production suspension until it resumes on Sunday, April 5, at 10 p.m. President and CEO of Volkswagen America Tom du Plessis said, "The health and safety of our team remains our highest priority. Volkswagen Chattanooga will remain closed next week, extending the shutdown period which began March 21. We plan to resume ... (click for more)

CBL Makes $280 Million Draw On Line Of Credit

CBL Properties on Wednesday issued the following statement regarding COVID-19 events and impacts: “Over the past few weeks, CBL has made the safety of our employees, our customers, our tenants and the communities we serve our top priority,” said Stephen Lebovitz, CBL’s chief executive officer. “I am proud of the CBL organization’s commitment and response as we face this unprecedented ... (click for more)

Does The Mayor Have Authority To Closes Businesses? - And Response (3)

I am curious where the mayor gets the authority to close businesses in the city. I have looked through the state code and cannot find that authority. It appears to reside in the governor and the Health Department. I note that several cities have decided they do not have such authority after legal consultation. Cities such as Dickson and Sevierville have stated as much. ... (click for more)

We Are All In This Together

My hat is off to those on the front lines – nurses, doctors, emergency services, and essential business employees who are working through this pandemic. Yesterday, a young man and woman delivered groceries to my car. I loaded my car so that these two could keep their distance. Both talked about being careful not to bring anything harmful home to their families. Wow. I felt for both ... (click for more)

Lee Men Hoops Remember Season Of Firsts

The 2019-20 season for the men's basketball team came to a shocking end on March 14 with the club in Lakeland, Florida waiting for a date with rival Alabama Huntsville in their first ever appearance in the NCAA D2 South Regional Tournament. The event was being hosted by Florida Southern. "Once things started unfolding and the NBA made their decision, the NCAA quickly followed ... (click for more)

Mocs Athletics Host Facebook Watch Party: Focus On the 80s

What’s the greatest 5-year run in Chattanooga Mocs basketball history? There’s solid arguments to made for three different segments, but tonight’s Chattanooga Athletics Facebook Watch Party focuses on the ‘80s. “5 Golden Years” was a look back at the 1981-85 seasons. It was produced by WDEF 12 led by then sports director Randy Smith who narrated the highlight-packed era. How ... (click for more)


