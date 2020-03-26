56 Have Now Died In Georgia From Coronavirus; Cases Go From 1,525 To 1,643; Whitfield County Has 6 Cases

Georgia state health officials said Thursday night that 56 people in the state have died of the coronavirus. That total is up from 38 on Tuesday.

The cases have spiraled to 1,643 - up from 1,387 on Wednesday. The Tuesday report showed 1,026 cases. It was at 800 on Monday.

Officials said 509 have been hospitalized.

Whitfield County now has six cases.

Dade and Walker counties are among the few Georgia counties that have avoid the virus thus far. It has spread to 97 counties.

Catoosa and Chattooga counties still are listed with one each.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 93 cases - up from 61 on Monday. Floyd County (Rome) has gone up to 16 cases and Gordon County (Calhoun) remains at nine.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 231 now in Fulton County and 119 in Cobb County. There are now 137 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur). Gwinnett County has increased to 79 cases. Cases at Clayton County (Jonesboro) have surged to 37.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, has risen in one day from 123 cases to 156. Lee County, which is near Albany, has gone from 25 to 29 cases.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 44 cases and Carroll County (Carrollton) is at 52. Clarke County (Athens) has 29 cases and Hall (Gainesville) 22.