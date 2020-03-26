 Thursday, March 26, 2020 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

56 Have Now Died In Georgia From Coronavirus; Cases Go From 1,525 To 1,643; Whitfield County Has 6 Cases

Thursday, March 26, 2020

Georgia state health officials said Thursday night that 56 people in the state have died of the coronavirus. That total is up from 38 on Tuesday.

The cases have spiraled to 1,643 - up from 1,387 on Wednesday. The Tuesday report showed 1,026 cases. It was at 800 on Monday.

Officials said 509 have been hospitalized.

Whitfield County now has six cases.

Dade and Walker counties are among the few Georgia counties that have avoid the virus thus far. It has spread to 97 counties.

Catoosa and Chattooga counties still are listed with one each. 

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 93 cases - up from 61 on Monday. Floyd County (Rome) has gone up to 16 cases and Gordon County (Calhoun) remains at nine. 

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 231 now in Fulton County and 119 in Cobb County. There are now 137 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur). Gwinnett County has increased to 79 cases. Cases at Clayton County (Jonesboro) have surged to 37.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, has risen in one day from 123 cases to 156. Lee County, which is near Albany, has gone from 25 to 29 cases.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 44 cases and Carroll County (Carrollton) is at 52. Clarke County (Athens) has 29 cases and Hall (Gainesville) 22.

 


March 26, 2020

East Ridge To Close Non-Essential Businesses Due To Coronavirus Outbreak; Lakesite Follows Suit

March 26, 2020

State Launches "Do Your Part, Stay Apart" Campaign; New Lee Executive Order Aims At Mobilizing Medical Corps

March 26, 2020

Rossville Man Arrested For Murder Of His Wife In January


Late Wednesday afternoon, the city of East Ridge issued a Civil Emergency and Proclamation Order regarding additional safety precautions and business restrictions. In addition to an earlier proclamation ... (click for more)

The state of Tennessee on Thursday launched a public service announcement campaign that urges all Tennesseans to adopt preventive health measures to slow the spread of coronavirus. “Do your ... (click for more)

Brian Cleverly, 43, of Rossville, has been arrested for the murder of his wife, Tina Cleverly, in January. Ms. Cleverly was found dead in her home on Jan. 17. Cleverly was arrested in Hamilton ... (click for more)




Mr. President, Value Lives Over Business

Dear Mr. President, Do you wish to be the president who, by lifting restrictions necessary to slow the spread of COVID19 too soon, caused thousands upon thousands of unnecessary deaths? Do you wish to be the president who also left even more thousands with seriously impaired lung function by the same action? That will be your legacy if you carry out your threat to call industries ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Stimulus Bill A Joke

We are told that everything, as we knew it just three months ago at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, will never be the same and I can only hope that will include a many heaping shovels of barnyard waste removed from our nation’s Capitol. Suddenly we are facing the most fiendish invader our country has ever known and our leaders, Republican and Democrat, intoxicated by their ... (click for more)

Rhyne Howard Named Regional Finalist For WBCA All-America

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky women’s basketball sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a regional finalist for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America Team after coaches in the second region tabbed her one of the 10 best players in the region. The selection committee uses an equation to determine an equitable number of finalists from each ... (click for more)

Pat Benson: Mindfulness in A Crisis

Like so many of you, my anxiety has been off the charts the past few weeks. Some days I've made myself turn off the news and twitter so my mind could get a break from the constant barrage of bad news. Thank God I have my dad during times of crisis. Not just because he is my best friend, but because of his unrelenting optimism. I call him the "Zen Master" like Phil Jackson. ... (click for more)


