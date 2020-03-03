Barry Patterson Charged With Attempted Murder On Roommate In Baseball Bat Attack

Barry Patterson is facing attempted murder charges after police said he attacked his roommate with a baseball bat.

Police responded to an assault call on Sunday, and found James Vandergriff suffering from injuries he incurred on Thursday. There was blood in several rooms within the New Jersey Avenue. residence.

Police said Vandergriff’s roommate, Barry Patterson, 63, confessed to hitting Vandergriff three times with a PlayStation console. Patterson said it was in self-defense “because the victim was threatening him with a knife.”

After even more questioning, Patterson then recanted his story and admitted to lying. That Thursday, the two men had been arguing about a space heater when Vandergriff allegedly hit Patterson and threatened to cut Patterson’s neck with a knife.

After Vandergriff left the room, Patterson picked up a baseball bat and followed the victim into the other room. He then hit the victim three times and said “Are we even?”



Patterson hid the bat on Sunday in the back yard and then called police. Because Vandergriff suffered life-threatening injuries, Patterson was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

