 Thursday, March 5, 2020 54.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


City Sharing More Financial Data With Public

Tuesday, March 3, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

The City of Chattanooga will encourage transparency to celebrate Open Data Day on March 7. On that day, citizens will be able to look into an online portal that will transparently show how the city’s finances work.

 

“We’re releasing a whole host of financial transparency datasets, and some other kinds of HR-related datasets,” said Tim Moreland. “This is one of the bigger releases we’ve ever done.”

 

For instance, those who look at the portal (which will be at www.chattadata.org) will be able to access a slew of statistics focused on how money was spent, and who wrote the checks that funded projects.

 

“We have something called Open Checkbook,” said Mr.

Moreland. “Every time someone writes a check, you can actually go and see what’s going on. The data goes from 2010 to 2020.”

 

Moreland did assure the Council that a person’s private information would not be accessible on the site. He did say “We do think this is going to be a very good transparency tool for citizens and folks and anyone who wants to see what is going on and understand what is happening.”

 

Other available information will be spotlight the demographics of employees in the city. Website visitors will be able to see the ratio of male-to-female employees, the racial breakdown of said employees, and a bevy of other statistics.

 

People will also be able to see how much money is spent paying salaries for different departments of Chattanooga’s government. After some initial confusion over whether or not the Council  counted as the executive branch or not, it was declared that the City Council would actually go under the general government section.

 

“This is fabulous,” said Councilwoman Carol Berz, “because it brings a transparency that I’ve always wished for.”

 

Mr. Moreland did add the disclaimer that the information found on the site may not be completely accurate, as he said “The data is only as good as the data given to the system.” He stressed that there may be data the city does not possess yet.

 

He then went through several other sections, including one that showed information about traffic at various intersections around Chattanooga. While most of the information came from the center of the city, the information came from places as far as East Ridge. Mr. Moreland ended the presentation by reiterating the purpose of the site.

 

“The amount of data we’re going to be releasing is part of this Open Data Day celebration and we’re really excited about it,” said Mr. Moreland. “and I just wanted to share this with you.”


March 5, 2020

Man Who Came To Chattanooga For Sex With 8-Year-Old Gets 210 Months In Federal Prison

March 5, 2020

Hamilton County Clerk's Office Not Affected By Closures In Nashville's Motor Division Due To Inclement Weather

March 5, 2020

TDCI Reminds Investors To Beware Of Con Artists Looking To Profit From Fear And Uncertainty


Federal Judge Curtis Collier on Wednesday sentenced a 50-year-old Washington state man to 210 months in prison in a child sex case. Mark Douglas Gould will afterward be on supervised release ... (click for more)

In the wake of the recent inclement weather in Tennessee, Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles stated his office is open and not affected by the state’s Metro Center closure of their Motor Vehicle ... (click for more)

In light of the ongoing developments related to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and its impact on financial markets, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s Securities ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Man Who Came To Chattanooga For Sex With 8-Year-Old Gets 210 Months In Federal Prison

Federal Judge Curtis Collier on Wednesday sentenced a 50-year-old Washington state man to 210 months in prison in a child sex case. Mark Douglas Gould will afterward be on supervised release for 10 years. He is required to register with the state sex offender registry in any state in which he lives, works, or attends school and to comply with special sex offender conditions during ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Clerk's Office Not Affected By Closures In Nashville's Motor Division Due To Inclement Weather

In the wake of the recent inclement weather in Tennessee, Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles stated his office is open and not affected by the state’s Metro Center closure of their Motor Vehicle Division located on Vantage Way in Nashville. All other state Revenue offices in Nashville are open for business. Mr. Knowles said, “The state’s vehicle services interruption is not ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chuck Fleischmann Works Hard For Our District

Even though I agree with my good friend Roy about 90 percent of the time, I do have to slap him up the side of the head occasionally when he runs off the rails. Fleischman is an average Congressman at best, but he works hard for the benefit of our district. He has continuously obtained funding for the two largest federal projects in our district; the Locks at Chickamauga and Oak ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Coronavirus Primer

Most of you are too young to remember the “swine flu” but it scared the bejesus out of us about 45 years ago. It was so bad I was mean to pigs. I remember standing in line to get my vaccine. Our nation rushed 200 million doses of flu shots all across the country – pressed our armed forces into rural deliveries – and spent $7.1 billion to protect us from the terrifying H1N1 virus. ... (click for more)

Sports

First-Year Red Wolves Coach Obleda Focuses On Player Development, Team Approach

A year after going with a veteran of the coaching circuit, the Chattanooga Red Wolves have entrusted their second season to a first-year coach with a knack for player development. As a former Director of Coaching for BOCA Orange County in Southern California and a Coaching Education Instructor for U.S. Soccer, Jimmy Obleda has worked with a multitude of talented players who have ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Adds Courtney As Assistant Coach

Chattanooga Football Club is pleased to announce that Drew Courtney will join the first team as assistant coach for the 2020 campaign. Drew has a long resume of coaching success, and has done a masterful job of developing young players at the college and amateur level, with multiple players now plying their trade in the professional level. “I am honored to be joining the coaching ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors