Federal Lawsuit In Case Of Bradley County Inmate Who Died Is Dismissed

A $9 million Federal Court lawsuit filed in the case of a Bradley County Jail inmate who died after being taken to a medical facility has been dismissed by stipulation of the attorneys.

The family of Brandon Gash had sued Bradley County, then Sheriff Eric Watson, Quality Correctional Health Care, and jail supervisor Gabe Thomas.

Gash died on April 19, 2018, hours after his arrest on drug charges by the Cleveland Police Department.

Gash was charged with sale and delivery of meth, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.

Former Sheriff Watson said, “This is another example how thousands of dollars were wasted on a bogus lawsuit that contain lies, false accusations, and political motivation against me and my administration while serving in office.

"As Sheriff, I was elected to represent and serve the people of Bradley County in an unbiased and unprejudiced fashion, and I perform those duties as faithful as possible. Unfortunately, during my tenure, many false accusations were made against me and my administration, most of which were motivated with political intentions and personal gain. This dismissal by the court system further vindicates my service. I applied to court for their action.”