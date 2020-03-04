Fleischmann Supports Funding To Combat Coronavirus

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, member of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on the House Appropriations Committee, released the following statement in support of the emergency funding package in the House to combat the spread of coronavirus in the United States:

“Coronavirus does not discriminate based on party lines and it is imperative that Congress act in a bipartisan manner to protect all Americans and combat the spread of this virus. I commend President Donald Trump for acting quickly to protect Americans and I also thank his administration for their continued updates as the situation unfolds. I will continue to fight for any funding that the Department of Homeland Security may need in order to contain and combat Coronavirus.”

Last week, Rep. Fleischmann questioned the Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf on the department’s plan to protect Americans from the spread of Coronavirus.