Ward Charged With Choking Woman Following Argument About Overpaying For Convention Center Dinner

James Ward Jr. has been taken into custody on a charge that he choked a woman in late November following an argument at the Convention Center.

According to police reports, the victim had gone to a dinner on Nov. 23 with Ward, 37, at the facility on Carter Street. The victim said she and Ward got into an argument about overpaying for the food. After getting into the car and driving to another location, Ward yelled “Shut the (expletive) up” to her, according to the police report.



After continuing to argue at a stoplight, she said Ward became upset and tried to strike her. She said she began to pull Ward’s hair in order to stop another attack. According to the police report, Ward then put his left hand around her neck and began to strangle her.

The victim told police she continued to fight back, and then Ward stopped the car again and began to strangle her with both hands while moving on top of her. The assault stopped when an unidentified friend pulled up to the vehicle and noticed the two.

According to the police report, Ward began to apologize profusely. The victim asked Ward to drop her off at the friend’s house, but instead Ward drove her back to her house in Knoxville. Once she was back home, she took pictures of her injuries.

She met with Chattanooga police officers a few days later and showed them marks on her neck. A warrant for aggravated domestic assault was then taken out for Ward, and he was arrested this week.