Ward Charged With Choking Woman Following Argument About Overpaying For Convention Center Dinner

Thursday, March 5, 2020
James Ward Jr.
James Ward Jr.

James Ward Jr. has been taken into custody on a charge that he choked a woman in late November following an argument at the Convention Center.

According to police reports, the victim had gone to a dinner on Nov. 23 with Ward, 37, at the facility on Carter Street.  The victim said she and Ward got into an argument about overpaying for the food. After getting into the car and driving to another location, Ward yelled “Shut the (expletive) up” to her, according to the police report.

After continuing to argue at a stoplight, she said Ward became upset and tried to strike her. She said she began to pull Ward’s hair in order to stop another attack. According to the police report, Ward then put his left hand around her neck and began to strangle her.

The victim told police she continued to fight back, and then Ward stopped the car again and began to strangle her with both hands while moving on top of her. The assault stopped when an unidentified friend pulled up to the vehicle and noticed the two.

According to the police report, Ward began to apologize profusely. The victim asked Ward to drop her off at the friend’s house, but instead Ward drove her back to her house in Knoxville. Once she was back home, she took pictures of her injuries.

She met with Chattanooga police officers a few days later and showed them marks on her neck. A warrant for aggravated domestic assault was then taken out for Ward, and he was arrested this week.


March 6, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARNES, LAUREL ASHLEY 119 SCHMITT ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE FAILURE TO APPEAR --- BERTENSHAW, CHRISTERPHER DANIEL 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FTA) ... (click for more)

Beer Board Puts Beer License Suspensions On Southside Social, Doc Holliday's

Two bars had hearings before the Chattanooga Beer Board Thursday morning for repeat violations. Southside Social, 1818 Chestnut St., got a five-day beer license suspension, and Doc Holliday’s, 724 Ashland Terrace, wound up with a 10-day suspension. Southside Social was there due to the charge of failing to immediately report to police, a fight or disorder on the premises. ... (click for more)

Constitutional Carry Law Is Lunacy - And Response

Tennessee’s legislative push to allow anyone over the age of 21 to carry a gun without a permit is simply nuts. If you support this “constitutional carry” lunacy, then please do the following. Give one of your guns to a person you know or a stranger who is in a custody battle, going through a divorce, facing some life altering situation like job loss or health issue, addicted ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What Would You Do?

As word comes the panicking crazies are out buying all the toilet paper they can find (?), let’s take a walk into the land of doom. After all, daylight saving time comes this Sunday, hurrying up our coronavirus demise an hour earlier, so let’s get a plan. You know the bit: “If you fail to plan, you plan to fail.” So let’s look into the brains of the pessimists who surround us and ... (click for more)

#2 Seed UTC Women Knocked Out Of SoCon Tournament By #7 Mercer

The #2 seed UTC women were knocked out of the Southern Conference Tournament in the opening round on Thursday. The Mocs fell to #7 Mercer, 63-55. “Not the ending we were hoping for under such a crazy turnaround in our season.” That was the sentiment expressed to the media by Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows after the unexpected loss in the quarterfinal round at the ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Stage 2nd Half Comeback To Stay Alive In SEC Tournament

The Lady Vols trailed Missouri by as many as 13 points in the first half, but piled up a big edge in the third quarter to advance in the SEC Tournament. Tennessee, after winning 64-51, faces Kentucky on Friday night at Greenville, S.C. It was the first time all season that the Lady Vols were behind at the half and came back to win. They were behind 34-26 at the half. They ... (click for more)


