Lookout Mountain Incline Railway Reopening March 19 With New $4.6 Million Cars

The Lookout Mountain Incline Railway will reopen on Thursday, March 19, at noon after two and a half months of closure for scheduled maintenance and preparations for the delivery of the new Incline cars.

 

"The Incline Railway is excited to unveil our brand-new rail cars that were manufactured by Brookville Equipment Corporation in Brookville, Pa.," said Lisa Maragnano, executive director of CARTA.

"We are thrilled to welcome our first passengers for 2020 next week and have them be part of this memorable event."

 

The Lookout Mountain Incline Railway cars are an improvement over the previous ones with more headroom and larger windows to take in the beauty of Lookout Mountain. In addition, the $4.6 million pair of cars has central heat and air to make the ride comfortable for visitors year-round. One of the new cars is accessible and allows for wheelchairs.

 

Officials said, "There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony earlier on March 19 to thank the CARTA board of directors, the financial benefactors who contributed to this project, community partners, other external stakeholders and the staff whose great efforts make the Incline Railway the most visited attraction that they are proud to call, America’s Most Amazing Mile."


