SWAT Called In After Man Barricades Himself In Hotel Room

A man barricaded himself in a motel room at the Super 8 on Ringgold Road Wednesday morning.

East Ridge Police officers were called to the motel after it was reported he would not leave his room after check out time.

Officers contacted Jim Sanford Hunter, 64, who refused to exit the room and advised officers he was armed. Officers ran a records check on Hunter and found that he had felony warrants for terroristic threats from Gordon County, Ga.

Hunter barricaded himself in the room and threatened violence if officers attempted to come in. ERPD SWAT was called in along with a department negotiator. After over three hours of negotiating, Hunter exited the hotel room and was taken into custody without incident.

Several rifles, shotguns, and handguns, along with ammunition, were located in the hotel room.

Hunter was transported to the Hamilton County Jail to await extradition proceedings.