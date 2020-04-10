Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BALL, SHARLA RACHELLE
3212 LEE HIGHWAY APT 222 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BRADFORD, AREAL R
1015 LEE AVE APT 4 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
CARTER, DYLAN
1841 IVANRBOOK COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
CARTWRIGHT, JAMES BRYAN
7104 RIDGESTONE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
---
CONWAY, DAVID ALLEN
271 ROCK CREEK ROAD TRETON, 30757
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CRAWFORD, SKYLER GEER
8856 MILLARD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
---
DENNIS, TRAVIS JOEL
3900 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FALSE REPORTS
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
FREEMAN, ALEX VICTOR
605 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112818
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GAY, WILLIE
332 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD SUPPORT
CHILD SUPPORT
---
HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK
1243 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, CARLOS DEONDRE
3114 NORTH HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
JONES, STEWART CHEVELLE
4029 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION( FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 1000)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MARTINEZ IDROBO, YARLI IVAN
5477 OAKDALE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
MOORE, ALEXIS S
12820 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD GEORGETOWN, 37650
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS.
OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
---
OTT, WENDY M
122 FLORENCE STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PERRUSO, RHONDA LYNN
1006 CENTRAL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
QUARLES, JERRELL LEE
633 BELVIOR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
RICHARDSON, SHAWNA M
4284 KAYLA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374061263
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
SONG, VANNAK
7300 MCCORMACK ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STEVENS, ROGER BRIAN
1522 TOMBRAS AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
---
STONE, KENNETH WAYNE
4015 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
WEEKS, TIMOTHY JAMES
1536 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILSON, WILLIAM HEATH
65 BELL RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
Here are the mug shots:
