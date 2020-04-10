Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BALL, SHARLA RACHELLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/14/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BRADFORD, AREAL R

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/21/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) CARTER, DYLAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/03/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT CARTWRIGHT, JAMES BRYAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/19/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE CONWAY, DAVID ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/02/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DENNIS, TRAVIS JOEL

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/06/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FALSE REPORTS

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) FREEMAN, ALEX VICTOR

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 10/26/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GAY, WILLIE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/21/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020

Charge(s):

CHILD SUPPORT

CHILD SUPPORT HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/26/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, CARLOS DEONDRE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/25/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

JONES, STEWART CHEVELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/06/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION( FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 1000)

FAILURE TO APPEAR MARTINEZ IDROBO, YARLI IVAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/30/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS MOORE, ALEXIS S

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/04/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020

Charge(s):

POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE OTT, WENDY M

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/15/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PERRUSO, RHONDA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 02/12/1957

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE QUARLES, JERRELL LEE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/23/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SONG, VANNAK

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/03/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STELLING, SHAWN CODY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/12/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500 STEVENS, ROGER BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/14/1991

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY STONE, KENNETH WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 02/21/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)