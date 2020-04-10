 Friday, April 10, 2020 62.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Friday, April 10, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALL, SHARLA RACHELLE
3212 LEE HIGHWAY APT 222 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BRADFORD, AREAL R
1015 LEE AVE APT 4 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
CARTER, DYLAN
1841 IVANRBOOK COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
CARTWRIGHT, JAMES BRYAN
7104 RIDGESTONE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
---
CONWAY, DAVID ALLEN
271 ROCK CREEK ROAD TRETON, 30757
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CRAWFORD, SKYLER GEER
8856 MILLARD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
---
DENNIS, TRAVIS JOEL
3900 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FALSE REPORTS
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
FREEMAN, ALEX VICTOR
605 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112818
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GAY, WILLIE
332 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD SUPPORT
CHILD SUPPORT
---
HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK
1243 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, CARLOS DEONDRE
3114 NORTH HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
JONES, STEWART CHEVELLE
4029 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION( FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 1000)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MARTINEZ IDROBO, YARLI IVAN
5477 OAKDALE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
MOORE, ALEXIS S
12820 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD GEORGETOWN, 37650
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS.

OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
---
OTT, WENDY M
122 FLORENCE STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PERRUSO, RHONDA LYNN
1006 CENTRAL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
QUARLES, JERRELL LEE
633 BELVIOR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
RICHARDSON, SHAWNA M
4284 KAYLA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374061263
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
SONG, VANNAK
7300 MCCORMACK ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STEVENS, ROGER BRIAN
1522 TOMBRAS AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
---
STONE, KENNETH WAYNE
4015 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
WEEKS, TIMOTHY JAMES
1536 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILSON, WILLIAM HEATH
65 BELL RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

Here are the mug shots:

BALL, SHARLA RACHELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/14/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BRADFORD, AREAL R
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CARTER, DYLAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/03/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
CARTWRIGHT, JAMES BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONWAY, DAVID ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/02/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DENNIS, TRAVIS JOEL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/06/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
FREEMAN, ALEX VICTOR
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/26/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GAY, WILLIE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/21/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • CHILD SUPPORT
  • CHILD SUPPORT
HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, CARLOS DEONDRE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/25/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
JONES, STEWART CHEVELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/06/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION( FAILURE TO APPEAR)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 1000)
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MARTINEZ IDROBO, YARLI IVAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/30/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
MOORE, ALEXIS S
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/04/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
OTT, WENDY M
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/15/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PERRUSO, RHONDA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 02/12/1957
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
QUARLES, JERRELL LEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/23/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SONG, VANNAK
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STELLING, SHAWN CODY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/12/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
STEVENS, ROGER BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
STONE, KENNETH WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 02/21/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
WEEKS, TIMOTHY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/25/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF HEROIN
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE
WILSON, WILLIAM HEATH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/08/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

 


April 10, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 9, 2020

Whitfield Voter Registrar Clears Up Questions About Upcoming Elections Delayed Til June 9

April 9, 2020

PHOTOS: Outside Activity In Chattanooga


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALL, SHARLA RACHELLE 3212 LEE HIGHWAY APT 222 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING ... (click for more)

In the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, Georgia officials are delaying the state primary for a second time. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Thursday that the primary will ... (click for more)

Thursday's great weather got some people out of their houses. (click for more)




Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALL, SHARLA RACHELLE 3212 LEE HIGHWAY APT 222 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE --- BRADFORD, AREAL R 1015 LEE AVE APT 4 ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSION OF DRUG ... (click for more)

Whitfield Voter Registrar Clears Up Questions About Upcoming Elections Delayed Til June 9

In the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, Georgia officials are delaying the state primary for a second time. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Thursday that the primary will be postponed another three weeks, until June 9 now after first being delayed from March 24 to May 19. The delays have led to many questions from confused voters for Whitfield County Chief ... (click for more)

Opinion

Coronavirus Brings Out Kindness In People

Sept. 11 brought out greater kindness in us to strangers. After 9/11 I immediately noticed increased kindness in the simplest of things, holding doors open, courtesy in public. The coronavirous has had that same effect but even more intense. I see strangers concerned for the well being of others, not just in terms of social distancing but myriad acts of personal kindness and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Good Friday 2020

Most of us in the South were raised with the timeless story of Good Friday. This is traditionally a day of mourning because it was on this day long, long ago that Jesus Christ suffered a horrible death by crucifixion for our sins at Calvary. As a child none of us could fathom what is “good” about such a day, but the bigger picture is that on Easter Sunday our same Jesus rose from ... (click for more)

Sports

2020 Porky's Golf Tourney Postponed Until August 25th

The 2020 Porky’s Open golf tournament presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, has been postponed to August 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department largest fundraiser of the year will still take place at the Council Fire Golf Club. The tournament was originally scheduled for April 28, but was pushed back by the ... (click for more)

UTC Beach Volleyball Welcomes Three Additions To Squad

Welcoming three scholastic graduates and one junior college transfer, the Chattanooga Mocs Beach Volleyball program and head coach Darin Van Horn have finalized its first official recruiting class. Despite having its inaugural season as an NCAA DI program cut short this spring, Van Horn is excited about the future and believes the additions will leave their mark not only in ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors