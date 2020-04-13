 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 Weather

Tornado Destroys 26 Homes In East Cleveland; Another 46 Have Major Damage

Monday, April 13, 2020

Residents of the northeast portion of Cleveland, Tn., sustained a substantial amount of tornado damage on Sunday night, officials said.

At this time, there are 78 affected citizens at the La Quinta Red Cross shelter on exit 25, six have been transported by EMS for medical attention and no fatalities have been reported.

Cleveland-Bradley EMA is reporting that 26 homes have been destroyed, with another 46 having sustained major damage. Bradley County authorities are asking that the general public stay away from the affected areas until Tuesday in order for the residents to gather their belongings and for emergency services to effectively clean up the roads and hazardous power lines.

Damage assessment teams are still conducting their evaluations of the area to determine the extent of the damage, in order to work towards a declaration of disaster with the state of Tennessee and FEMA.

Starting Tuesday, CrossNet Baptist Network will be running point on volunteer coordination, as well as the collection and delegation of disaster relief work orders. CrossNet will begin accepting calls for both volunteer opportunities and requests for assistance at 9 a.m. at the following telephone numbers: 423–310–0445 and 423–476–5493. 


April 14, 2020

April 14, 2020

April 14, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BECK, SEQUOIAH RENAE 5204 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102013 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)




Catoosa County Services Assisting Residents In Wake Of Severe Weather

Catoosa County first responders, public works and general government employees continue working around the clock to assist people who have been impacted by the Easter severe weather outbreak. This work includes mitigating hazards in and around damaged buildings, power lines, flooded roads, assessing damage and helping storm victims remain vigilant against scams. 911/Emergency ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Dealing With Budget Uncertainty Due To Income Loss; Town Looking Into Safe Recycling Plan

The COVID-19 virus is having an effect on many aspects of running the town of Signal Mountain. At the council meeting on Monday night, Town Manager Boyd Veal said he is now working on the 2020-2021 budget in this time of economic uncertainty. A grant was awarded to the town this year from the state of Tennessee’s surplus funds, that in the past would have been looked at as ... (click for more)

An Egregious Overreach

I doubt the Chattanooga mayor can produce evidence of his authority to prevent believers from worshiping together -- yet apart -- to mark the most important event in Christianity while sealed away inside their cars with raised windows. While it's justifiable to pause gatherings during pandemics when close physical interaction between church goers cannot be prevented, to stop drive-in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Erlanger Stood Ready

After an Easter that was so quiet and so still it seemed as if it were fragile, we were snapped to full alert at its dusk as the worst storm I can ever remember pounded almost every part of our community. Combined with the now-raging coronavirus, it hardly seemed fair by any standard but to our first responders, “fair” has always been a far-away word. I can only imagine the door-to-door ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Phil Fulmer Says Stay Positive, Keep Your Priorities In Place

KNOXVILLE – During an interview on Thursday, Phillip Fulmer prefaced one of his answers by saying, “Leadership matters. It absolutely matters.” Tennessee’s athletic director was referencing football while speaking with former Vols quarterback Erik Ainge during his morning show on Knoxville radio station WNML. But Fulmer really was speaking in a broader sense because the subject ... (click for more)

Scott Bloomquist Selling Race Cars To Fellow Competitors

Two legends of Dirt Late Model racing are using the lull in on track action, due to the coronavirus pandemic, to ready for the upcoming dirt track season across America this summer. Shannon Babb of Illinois is at Scott Bloomquist's Tennessee shop picking up a pair of Sweet/Bloomquist race cars in preparation for the tours such as UMP Summernationals, World of Outlaws and even ... (click for more)


