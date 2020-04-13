Tornado Destroys 26 Homes In East Cleveland; Another 46 Have Major Damage

Residents of the northeast portion of Cleveland, Tn., sustained a substantial amount of tornado damage on Sunday night, officials said.

At this time, there are 78 affected citizens at the La Quinta Red Cross shelter on exit 25, six have been transported by EMS for medical attention and no fatalities have been reported.

Cleveland-Bradley EMA is reporting that 26 homes have been destroyed, with another 46 having sustained major damage. Bradley County authorities are asking that the general public stay away from the affected areas until Tuesday in order for the residents to gather their belongings and for emergency services to effectively clean up the roads and hazardous power lines.

Damage assessment teams are still conducting their evaluations of the area to determine the extent of the damage, in order to work towards a declaration of disaster with the state of Tennessee and FEMA.

Starting Tuesday, CrossNet Baptist Network will be running point on volunteer coordination, as well as the collection and delegation of disaster relief work orders. CrossNet will begin accepting calls for both volunteer opportunities and requests for assistance at 9 a.m. at the following telephone numbers: 423–310–0445 and 423–476–5493.