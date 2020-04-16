 Thursday, April 16, 2020 62.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

TVA Establishes $2 Million COVID-19 Community Care Fund

Thursday, April 16, 2020

The Tennessee Valley Authority announced Thursday it will partner with local power companies by providing $2 million in matching funds to support local initiatives that address hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic. This initiative is part of a comprehensive portfolio of assistance programs that TVA is providing to support communities and customers across the Valley.  

Officials said, "The COVID-19 Community Care Fund will help amplify vital work being done by nonprofit organizations to support families and businesses affected by pandemic conditions.

"Local power companies will have the opportunity to identify organizations for which they will seek matching funds for existing or new community initiatives. The fund is intended to help sustain and improve the quality of life in the Valley and support economic recovery."    

“In the spirit of public power, we are honored to partner with local power companies to address the unprecedented challenges facing those we serve,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer. “TVA has a mission of service to make life better for the people of the Valley, and providing these funds to address immediate needs is one way we can help ease the burdens on families and communities.”  

Officials said, "The COVID-19 Community Care Fund is part of a broader effort by TVA and local power companies to support communities with resources, programs and assistance and reinforce the strength of public power in the Tennessee Valley.

"In its role as regulator for local power companies, TVA is providing the local power companies with more flexibility to meet immediate customer needs in a fair, consistent manner. TVA also announced a credit support program in late March to provide financial stability and assist local power companies in their efforts to support their customers through these challenging financial conditions. TVA is also working to identify additional potential funding from federal, state, and local government stimulus programs to help mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 in the Valley."

 


Power Back On For About 38,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers; Full Restoration May Take Until Tuesday

Officials Say Additional Hospital Beds, Intensive Care Beds, Ventilators Available For Local Coronavirus Patients

Blackburn, Alexander Named To President Trump’s Task Force On The Re-Opening Of America


Power Back On For About 38,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers; Full Restoration May Take Until Tuesday

Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 38,000 customers who were impacted by tornados and severe weather on Sunday night. About 22,000 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers in the next 24 hours but estimates that total restoration may take until Tuesday. One of the ways EPB is speeding ... (click for more)

Officials Say Additional Hospital Beds, Intensive Care Beds, Ventilators Available For Local Coronavirus Patients

Hamilton County Emergency Management officials on Thursday listed approved availability of hospital beds, intensive care beds and ventilators for handling the coronavirus. Surge hospital beds 288 (up from 181 on Monday) with 34 pediatric (up from 17 on Monday) Intensive care beds 49 (up from 44 on Monday) with seven (down from nine on Monday) pediatric Ventilators 369 (up ... (click for more)

Our People Make Us Great

Chattanooga, Tn., a town nestled between the Southern Appalachians Mountains and the Tennessee River, was originally occupied by proud people. Sadly, they were forced off their homes by greed. New settlers would move in and call it their own. My hometown had only 2,500 upon the outbreak of the four bloodiest years in American history. It survived being occupied by the Union Army. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Allow Each To Decide

In my lifetime there have been some monumental decisions that have affected a lot of American lives, but given the Viet Nam fiasco, our list of “stupids” is ever bothersome. For instance, whenever I get to heaven I can hardly wait to learn where Lyndon Johnson and Robert McNamara are, this after 58,209 guys like me were killed and another 2,500 went missing, and all for what? In ... (click for more)

NFF Announces 2020 Hampsher Honor Society Class

The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) announced today the members of the 2020 NFF Hampshire Honor Society, which is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers. An impressive 1,432 players from 364 schools qualified for membership in the Society's ... (click for more)

Former Lady Vol Jazmine Massengill Transfers To Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Jazmine Massengill, who was a star guard for two years at Tennessee playing in 53 career games while she was second on the team in assists last season with 128 dimes, has elected to transfer and will join the Kentucky women’s basketball team. Massengill will have to sit out the 2020-21 season due to NCAA transfer rules. "We spent a lot of time with Jazmine ... (click for more)


