Worker Suffers Traumatic Injuries When Boom Breaks At Home Construction Site At Dallas Bay; 2nd Man Hurt

A worker suffered severe injuries when a boom broke at a home construction site at Dallas Bay on Friday morning.

At 9 a.m., a 911 call was made reporting an accident at a construction site at 1227 Baldwin Field Circle at the Baldwin Park subdivision.

The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene reporting a crane accident with two men sustaining injuries.

Chief Markus Fritts, Dallas Bay VFD, reported an aerial boom broke off the turntable of the crane. The crane operator was hoisting plywood to the second floor for a new construction home when the boom broke, hit a construction worker and caused him to fall off the second floor.

He sustained traumatic injuries and was transported emergency traffic by Hamilton County EMS to Erlanger. Another construction worker sustained a head injury from flying debris and was transported to Erlanger by Hamilton County EMS.

Chief Fritts reported this emergency event as accidental and the cause was listed as a catastrophic failure on the turntable of the crane.

The construction company building the home was R&M Homes and the crane service was Crane Service, LLC.