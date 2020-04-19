Sheriff's Office Provides Traffic Updates For Monday Morning Commutes

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is providing the following traffic updates for Hamilton County residents who may need to travel through tornado affected areas on Monday.Traffic Pattern for Monday:- Standifer Gap Road is eastbound traffic only from Jenkins Road to Bill Reed Road- Ooltewah Ringgold Road, East Brainerd Road, and Apison Pike are all OPEN- From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. access to affected areas is restricted to residents only- Expect delays or closures on Bill Reed Road, Green Shanty Road, Woodland Drive, Pattentown Road, and Pine Ridge Road- Expect delays or closures on Standifer Gap RoadThe Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office knows that these road closures are difficult during this time.Officials said, "We understand concerns and need for information about the road closures and we want ensure that your sheriff’s office is communicating this information to our community."