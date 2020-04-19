 Sunday, April 19, 2020 57.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Sheriff's Office Provides Traffic Updates For Monday Morning Commutes

Sunday, April 19, 2020
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is providing the following traffic updates for Hamilton County residents who may need to travel through tornado affected areas on Monday.

Traffic Pattern for Monday:

-  Standifer Gap Road is eastbound traffic only from Jenkins Road to Bill Reed Road

-  Ooltewah Ringgold Road, East Brainerd Road, and Apison Pike are all OPEN

-  From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. access to affected areas is restricted to residents only

-  Expect delays or closures on Bill Reed Road, Green Shanty Road, Woodland Drive, Pattentown Road, and Pine Ridge Road

-  Expect delays or closures on Standifer Gap Road

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office knows that these road closures are difficult during this time.
Officials said, "We understand concerns and need for information about the road closures and we want ensure that your sheriff’s office is communicating this information to our community."

I Support Mayor Berke's Decision

I support Mayor Andy Berke's decision and all the mayors around the nation who made the same decision. The more that's discovered about this virus the more it seems to become an evasive mystery. Listen to the experts and heed their advice and warnings. Viruses can have a way of going dormant and returning stronger, or mutating into something even more unrecognizable, stronger and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our COVID-19 Logjam?

I talked to several of my MD friends on Saturday, this after Pam Sohn wrote a very good story in Saturday’s edition of the Times Free Press under the headline, “Here’s what it took to loosen the local COVID-19 testing logjam.” Pam is an excellent journalist and – as if it matters – one of my personal favorites in the business. I think she’s brilliant. Our political views differ, ... (click for more)

Lee University Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic Cancelled

The Lee University 2020 Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic, originally scheduled to take place June 1-5, has been cancelled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. “This decision is made with great sadness, but out of an abundance of caution for the health and welfare of the children and instructors who are involved in my clinics,” said Ms. McDaniel. According to Ms. ... (click for more)

Former McCallie Standout Anthony Watkins Preparing For NBA Draft

Former McCallie basketball standout Anthony Watkins, an All-Region selection, has been working towards a career in the NBA and, while being under the radar, is hoping that some teams may do their due diligence on him and like what they see. Being drafted at this point is a long shot for the 6’4”, 210 pound 19 year old, but one he has hopes for. Following his graduation at McCallie, ... (click for more)


