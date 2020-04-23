 Thursday, April 23, 2020 57.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Severe Storms Possible Today In Chattanooga Area; Tornadoes "Cannot Be Ruled Out"

Thursday, April 23, 2020

Severe storms are possible in the Chattanooga area today (Thursday).

The National Weather Service said tornadoes "cannot be ruled out."

A Hazardous Weather Outlook says, "Strong to severe storms will be possible this afternoon and evening with the highest risk across the Cumberland Plateau and southern Tennessee Valley. The main risk will be damaging winds.

"An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out mainly across the Cumberland Plateau and southern Tennessee Valley. Additionally, marginally severe sized hail will also be possible.

"A mountain wave event will set up across the east Tennessee Mountains and adjacent foothills today. Southerly winds will gust up to 60 mph at times."

AccuWeather reported:

An outbreak of severe weather that began as thunderstorms with large hail over the southern Plains Tuesday night and expanded through all modes of severe weather into Wednesday night over the South will continue to press eastward and reach the Atlantic coast on Thursday.

The severe weather at midweek turned deadly as over two dozen preliminary tornadoes were spawned in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana. Madill, Oklahoma, sustained significant damage from one of the deadly tornadoes, and AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell was on the scene shortly after the tornado struck.

The violent weather will shift eastward across the Southern states during Thursday and Thursday evening.

A tornado watch was in effect for southern Alabama, northwestern Florida, eastern Louisiana and parts of eastern Mississippi Thursday morning. Farther north, parts of central Mississippi and Alabama were under a flash flood watch.

"Once again, all forms of severe weather can occur with the event ranging from damaging wind gusts and hail to frequent lightning strikes and tornadoes into Thursday evening," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Edwards.

Those sheltering at home or the few on the road should closely monitor the weather situation and be alert for rapidly changing conditions.

AccuWeather also reported:

Explosive weather erupted across parts of the nation’s heartland Wednesday afternoon, spawning tornadoes that turned deadly in Oklahoma. The severe weather stretched into the overnight hours as tornadoes were reported in Texas and Louisiana as well. 

Madill, Oklahoma, was hit by one of numerous tornadoes in the southern Plains on Wednesday amid the severe weather outbreak. The city, situated in southern Oklahoma about 100 miles north of Dallas, Texas, sustained significant damage, and Marshall County officials, according to KXII TV, blamed at least two deaths on tornadoes that struck the area. 

The severe thunderstorms developed south of Oklahoma City right along Interstate 35, igniting just a few hours after a hailstorm hammered the state’s capital.

The first tornado was reported near Springer, Oklahoma, before tracking east. Not long after, around 5 p.m. CDT, another twister touched down and tracked directly through Madill, crossing Highway 377 in the process.

One storm chaser in the area managed to snap a photo of the tornado just as it crossed the path of a rainbow near Madill.

Prior to Wednesday, there had only been four tornadoes reported in Oklahoma all year, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC).

Shortly after the deadly tornado hit Madill, a large tornado was reported in Polk County, Texas, near the towns of Onalaska and Seven Oaks. Reports said multiple people were trapped and injured after 30 to 40 mobile homes were damaged following the tornado. Other buildings were damaged and large trees blocked roads as well as overturned semis.

Troy Spence, director of Cleveland & Bradley County Emergency Management Agency, said, "This latest event is predicted to begin this afternoon & then continuing into the night. With the ongoing pandemic restrictions, we are still unable to open three of our four safe weather rooms. We are planning to once again utilize the safe room facility at Walker Valley High School only. Fire Station Safe Rooms will not be opened.  A NIXLE ALERT WILL BE SENT TO NOTIFY THE PUBLIC WHEN/IF THE SAFE ROOM IS ORDERED OPENED. (Text CBCEMA to the phone number 888777 to be included in this notification.)"

The following procedures must be followed in order to be admitted to this one facility:

1)    No pets allowed.

2)    A face mask will be provided and should be worn for the duration.

3)    Hand sanitizer will be applied upon entrance to facility.

4)    Gloves will also be provided and should be worn for the duration.

5)    Law Enforcement will be on site to access the school property & the safe room.


April 23, 2020

An employee at the Mapco on Highway 58 called police due to a disorder at pump 6. Dustin Fairbanks and Aubrey King were refusing to get out of Haden Laymons' vehicle. Mr. Laymons stated he did ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department is changing the way they operate the Riverfront Parkway COVID-19 testing site to make it more accessible to anyone seeking testing. The new changes are that ... (click for more)

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office followed up on a complaint filed by residents of the Auburn Hills Trailer Park Community at 3959 Auburn Hills Drive, Ooltewah. The primary ... (click for more)



An employee at the Mapco on Highway 58 called police due to a disorder at pump 6. Dustin Fairbanks and Aubrey King were refusing to get out of Haden Laymons' vehicle. Mr. Laymons stated he did not know them and he was giving them a ride but wished for them to leave him alone. Mr. Fairbanks and Ms. King left the area when asked by officers. * * * A man on 15th Avenue said ... (click for more)

Health Department To Offer No Appointment And Walk-Up COVID-19 Testing At Riverfront Parkway Site

The Hamilton County Health Department is changing the way they operate the Riverfront Parkway COVID-19 testing site to make it more accessible to anyone seeking testing. The new changes are that no appointment is necessary and there will be an option for walk-up service. The drive-through option will still be available and making an appointment through the Health Department will ... (click for more)

Chattanooga State Faculty, Staff And Students Are Resilient

Since 2017, I have had the great privilege of serving as president of Chattanooga State Community College. During this time, I have witnessed faculty and staff who go above and beyond their basic job duties to meet the needs of our students. I have seen students, who did not think they were college material, excel academically and graduate with honors. I have seen honors students ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Close To House Arrest’

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke, in the past 7½ years, has led the city into dire straits. Chattanooga is in the “Top Ten” of the ‘Most Dangerous Cities in America,’ as well as the “Top Ten” in the ‘Worst Run Cities In America.’ In September of 2016 Berke was the lead character in a sex scandal that was as tawdry as any in the history of our rather colorful town, and he has been a ... (click for more)

Multiple Tennessee Players Prepare For This Weekend's NFL Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Multiple Tennessee Vols are ready to take the next step in their football careers as the 2020 NFL Draft takes place Thursday through Saturday live on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. Round 1 airs beginning at 8 p.m. ET Thursday. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held Friday with a 7 p.m. start. Rounds 4 through 7 get underway at noon Saturday. Follow Vol football social ... (click for more)

CFC Spring Season "Will Not Happen"; UTC Awaiting Guidance From NCAA, Southern Conference On Future Games

Chattanooga Football Club Managing Director Jeremy Alumbaugh told members of the Finley Stadium Board on Tuesday that the spring season, which should have run from mid-March until mid-June, will not happen. He said planning is being done for the summer and fall seasons which will consist of exhibition games. These will likely be played before closed doors or possibly with ... (click for more)


