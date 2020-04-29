Clarence Smith, 28, Arrested For Attempted Criminal Homicide After Police Chase

Members of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, U.S. Marshalls Service, and Chattanooga Police Department attempted to apprehend Clarence (Cobey) Leon Smith, age 28, by conducting a traffic stop at Jersey Pike and Bonny Oaks Drive on Wednesday morning.

Smith failed to stop and fled driving a black four-door Mercedes sedan. The pursuit was terminated when Smith crashed his sedan into a U.S.

Mail Carrier vehicle in the 3500 Block of Bonny Oaks Drive. He was immediately taken into custody and is being booked at the Hamilton County Jail.

There were no reported injuries in the crash. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation into the crash.

Smith’s outstanding warrants are as follows:

· Two counts of attempted criminal homicide

· Felony reckless endangerment

· Unlawful possession of a firearm

· Possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony

Smith will be facing additional charges arising from the fleeing law enforcement officers.

Chief Deputy Austin Garrett said, “Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with our local law enforcement partnerships continue to be actively engaged in stopping and preventing violent crime in Hamilton County. Daily, deputies and officers place themselves in great danger protecting their community. The HCSO wants to ensure the public there is no tolerance for violent crime in our community and your sheriff’s office continues working to keep your family and community safe.”