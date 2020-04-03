Walden Closing Town Hall, Parks

Walden is closing its Town Hall and parks due to coronavirus concerns, Mayor William Trohanis said.

He stated, "With respect to these mandated health orders, Walden Town Hall will continue to be closed to the public until further notice. The week of April 6th, the Town administrator will be in the office continuing essential operations Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.



"If you have any questions you may call Town Hall at (423) 886-4362.



"Please leave a message if you are unable to reach someone and we will respond as quickly as possible.



"Further, there will be no gatherings held at the Walden Town Hall for the month of April.

This includes the previously scheduled April 7th Signal Mountain Genealogical Society meeting and the April 14th Town meeting.



Both of these meetings have been cancelled.



The mayor said, "Due to the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases, and the Governors orders, the State has advised us to close all unstaffed parks.



This includes:

McCoy Farm and Gardens, Falling Water State Park and Mabbitt Springs.



"This will take effect midnight Friday April 3rd until further notice.



"We apologize for this inconvenience. We must follow the Governor's rules for the safety and well being of our community.



"To reiterate, there will be no foot traffic and no parking at these parks until further notice.



"In accordance with the state of Tennessee’s guidance, the Pumpkin Patch playground and pavilion will remain closed until further notice.



"If you have a planned event, please call Town Hall to obtain a full refund.



"As an additional resource for specific coronavirus-related concerns or questions,

please call the Hamilton County Health Department COVID-19 hotline call center at (423) 209-8383.



"Your Walden leaders take seriously the responsibility to keep our mountain community as safe as possible, especially given the acceleration of cases in the county due to community spread.



"Be assured the safety and security of our residents, families, staff and visitors remain our highest priority.

"Please remember to check on a neighbor or friend that may need assistance.



"Together we WILL get through this difficult time and our community will prevail."