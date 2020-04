Free COVID-19 testing this coming weekend at the Riverfront Parkway Emissions Testing Center. Emissions testing has been suspended by Governor Lee until May 15.

Spanish interpreters and American Sign Language service will be available.



The Heath Department reminds the public:

- No appointment needed;

- No referral needed;

- No symptoms needed;

- No insurance or money needed;

- Drive-through or walk-up;

- Questions 209-8383; and

- Hours are 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.