Nightly Bagpipe Serenades Cheer One Signal Mountain Neighborhood

Monday, April 6, 2020

A nightly bagpipe serenade cheers one Signal Mountain neighborhood during the dark days of the coronavirus.

Forrest Walker, Chattanooga Christian School teacher, recounts, "In our neighborhood we get a bagpipe serenade/benediction every night at 8 p.m. by a very gifted neighbor player.

"When he is done playing you can hear the entire neighborhood clap in unison. It provides our street with a sense of peace and comfort in these difficult times.

"We are so thankful for the many neighbors who check on us, bake bread for us and just say hello as they walk by. It makes us want to do the same thing tenfold.

"As hard as these times are, I am seeing a lot of people come together in ways that are powerful."


April 6, 2020

The East Ridge Police Department announced that the results of the COVID-19 test that was given to the person arrested by officers on March 20 were negative for the virus. The officers that

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Monday announced $200 million in grants to be distributed to every county and city government across Tennessee for one-time, local expenses in fiscal year 2021.

Alabama's coronavirus death toll is now at 32. It is up 11 since Friday. Cases went from 1,684 on Sunday to 1,880 Monday. It is in all of the state's 67 counties. Jackson County, the




The East Ridge Police Department announced that the results of the COVID-19 test that was given to the person arrested by officers on March 20 were negative for the virus. The officers that had been self-quarantined since then have returned to work. They had taken the individual to the Hamilton County Jail, but he was not allowed in the jail due to possible coronavirus symptoms. (click for more)

Tennessee To Distribute $200 Million To County, City Governments Through Governor’s Local Support Grants

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Monday announced $200 million in grants to be distributed to every county and city government across Tennessee for one-time, local expenses in fiscal year 2021. “Capital maintenance, public safety and road projects don’t pause for disasters like the March tornadoes and the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Lee. “This grant fund will ease the burden ... (click for more)

A Tribute To My Dad - And Response (5)

As a young boy, by the time I woke up every morning during the week my dad had already left for work. I would wake up before daylight some days but could never catch him before he left. He was a newspaper man, a reporter for the Chattanooga Free Press. On occasion I would get to visit him in the old Free Press building in downtown Chattanooga. I remember the massive elevator ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Musings In Sunshine

The weather yesterday was so gorgeous and the world around me so quiet that I spent a good deal of the day on my outside porch, watching my herd of squirrels try to out-think the new squirrel-proof bird feeder, and praying more than once about this week ahead. Our Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, speaking on “Meet The Press,” had the most ominous prediction of the day when said ... (click for more)

Tamika Catchings Headed Into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee women's basketball legend Tamika Catchings was announced Saturday as part of the nine-member 2020 induction class for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Catchings follows in the footsteps of her head coach at Tennessee, the late Pat Summitt, who was the first and only other person associated with the Lady Vol program to be welcomed ... (click for more)

UTC Volleyball’s Gauthreaux Returns For Redshirt Senior Season

“When she went down with a season-ending injury early into camp, it was difficult for all of us within our program to understand why it happened, because of all that she had done to prepare for a great senior season,” said head coach Travis Filar. “And it was especially hard on Mikaela that just like that, her season was done.” Gauthreaux was coming off a stellar junior season ... (click for more)


