Nightly Bagpipe Serenades Cheer One Signal Mountain Neighborhood

A nightly bagpipe serenade cheers one Signal Mountain neighborhood during the dark days of the coronavirus.

Forrest Walker, Chattanooga Christian School teacher, recounts, "In our neighborhood we get a bagpipe serenade/benediction every night at 8 p.m. by a very gifted neighbor player.

"When he is done playing you can hear the entire neighborhood clap in unison. It provides our street with a sense of peace and comfort in these difficult times.

"We are so thankful for the many neighbors who check on us, bake bread for us and just say hello as they walk by. It makes us want to do the same thing tenfold.

"As hard as these times are, I am seeing a lot of people come together in ways that are powerful."