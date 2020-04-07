Cleveland Officers Arrest Pair For Stealing A Truck, 2 Motorcycles; Charge Them With Violating Governor's Order

Cleveland Police Department officers were dispatched to check motorcycles that were parked in an area behind Target early Tuesday morning.

When the officers arrived, they observed two men who appeared to be strapping down two motorcycles on a trailer pulled by a black single cab Ford pickup truck. A warrant check of the subjects, identified as Dustin Lemons and Aaron Patterson, revealed an active felony theft warrant on Lemons.

All vehicles were checked through the National Crime Database and revealed that the Ford truck was stolen out of Bradley County.

The suspects were then placed into handcuffs and read their Miranda Rights. Contact was made with the owners of the motorcycles, who both stated that they were unaware that their motorcycles had been stolen.

In addition to locating the stolen motorcycles, officers found a yellow sock containing drug paraphernalia.

Patterson and Lemons were charged with three counts of motor vehicle theft, unlawful drug paraphernalia and general emergency provision (violation of the Governor’s Executive Order).