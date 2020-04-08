City Council Approves $500,000 For Chamber Of Commerce To Help With Small Business Loans

The City Council on Tuesday night approved $500,000 for the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce to help with the process of Small Business Administration loans related to the Covid-19 stimulus program.

The council was meeting again on Wednesday morning to vote on second reading.

Both of the meetings were held via the Zoom app.

For the first time, the council allowed members of the public to take part in the Zoom conversation. That was for applicants on Short Term Vacation Rental cases as well as neighbors in opposition.

Earlier the city Industrial Development Board approved $25,000 to the Chamber for help in marketing the Small Business Administration grants.