Dalton Police Looking For Rightful Owners Of Stolen Property

An investigation of a recent series of entering auto cases in Dalton has resulted in identifying the juvenile suspects responsible and also the recovery of some of the stolen property.

Dalton investigators have managed to return some of the recovered items, but there are still some items of property that still need to be returned to their rightful owners. The suspects in the case have not yet been arrested and because they are juveniles, no information about their identity is available.

The property was recovered on March 31, and was most likely stolen sometime in the two week period leading up to that date. It is possible that the owners did not realize their property was stolen because all of the reported victims had left their cars unlocked. The recovered items are a pair of black Nike soccer cleats with orange swoosh logos, a black Mary Kay makeup bag, a set of keys with a fingernail clipper attached, and several CDs by the artist Don Edwards.

If these items belong to you, please contact Detective Brian Shirley at 706 278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 189.

