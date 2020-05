Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALL, CALVIN LEE

2117 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374043129

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BELCHER, TERRY LYNN

8285 BOYSCOUT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BROOME, JARED MICHAEL

3801 KINGWOOD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

EVADING ARREST

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FELONY EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

---

CRUTCHER, TERELLA RENA

807 MERRIMAC CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION - THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION - FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

DOVER, JOHN PAUL

4304 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

EBERHARDT, KISHAYLA D

703 E 51ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374102110

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

FEAGANS, GEORGE ALLEN

OAK WOOD APTS OLD HIXSON PIKE APT 16A CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GATHERS, KENYATA N

3825 HIXSON PK APT 435 CHATTANOOGA, 374163062

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GRIFFIN, JOANNE NM

1600 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

HARRIS, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

7954 BORK MEMORIAL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

HIGDON, JOSEPH EDWARD

159 MIDDLE RD LOOKOUT MTN, 30750

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

HUGHES, CHRISTOPHER HAROLD

128 10TH AVENUE NW WINCHESTER, 37398

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

VIO.

MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDERS ACTUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON---HUNTER, PATRICK DEMETRIUSHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374044307Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JOHNSON, ABRAHAM DENVER2602 ACUFF ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062601Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAEVADING ARRESTTHEFT OF PROPERTY---JOHNSON, KYLE627 COLEMAN CEMETERY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE---JOHNSON, MONICA ANNALISE128 10TH AVENUE NW WINCHESTER, 37398Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KEMP, ANTHONY GODFREY550 N DIVISION ST NW ROME, 30165Age at Arrest: 74 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MABALA, MICHAEL KUUPPIO106 PINTO LN RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTBURGLARY---MCCOLLOUGH, JONATHAN BRUCE180 CHESTER LN NATCHITOCHES, 71457Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION - POSSESSION OF METH---PRITCHETT, GERALD WAYNE12 Elizabeth St Rossville, 30741Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---RAY, MALIEK RASHAD2908 15TH AVE, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---REECE, MARION HERSHALL1122 EDWIN LN EAST RIDGE, 374121616Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCT---REESE, HENRY CLINTON741 8TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---RICH, HAROLD ALAN8807 PINE RIDGE ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---SHACKELFORD, ELAINE1218 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)---SMITH, TIMOTHY LAMARHOMELESS HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH-HUNTER, ANDRULE KASHIF3003 PEGGY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374046340Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---STEPHENS, BLAKE E3909 BOWMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---WATSON, JESSE LEE7311 KILNGLER LANE OOTHAW, 37311Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Humane SocietyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---WEEKS, TIMOTHY JAMES1536 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI 2ND OFFENSE)---WILLIAMS, CHARLESHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCT

Here are the mug shots:

BALL, CALVIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/26/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BELCHER, TERRY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/28/1979

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA EBERHARDT, KISHAYLA D

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/06/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FEAGANS, GEORGE ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 09/22/1952

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GATHERS, KENYATA N

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/12/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HARRIS, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/01/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) HIGDON, JOSEPH EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 06/10/1958

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2020

Charge(s):

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HUGHES, CHRISTOPHER HAROLD

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/09/1981

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2020

Charge(s):

VIO. MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDERS ACT

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON HUNTER, PATRICK DEMETRIUS

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/03/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JOHNSON, ABRAHAM DENVER

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/11/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT FORGERY

JOHNSON, KYLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/26/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE MABALA, MICHAEL KUUPPIO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/17/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BURGLARY PRITCHETT, GERALD WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 06/26/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2020

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE RAY, MALIEK RASHAD

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/29/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) REECE, MARION HERSHALL

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 11/02/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT SHACKELFORD, ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 11/07/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED) SMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/19/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH-HUNTER, ANDRULE KASHIF

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/30/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2020

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE STEPHENS, BLAKE E

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/07/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT