City Council Rescinds Offer To Wyoming Resident As City Treasurer

The City Council on Tuesday night voted 7-1 to rescind an offer to a Wyoming woman as city treasurer.

Kate Farmer had been named to the post, then there was publicity about the fact she had been named in three Federal lawsuits, including one by a former police chief in her town of Guernsey.

The city had placed her on administrative leave while investigating whether there was any substance to the suits.

There were 60 applicants for the post.

Vice Chairman Ken Smith made the motion.

Chip Henderson, chairman, cast the only no vote.