 Thursday, May 14, 2020 71.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


TVA Reopens Most Recreation Areas, Dam Reservation Campgrounds

Thursday, May 14, 2020

The majority of Tennessee Valley Authority developed recreation areas and six dam reservation campgrounds will re-open by the end of the day on Friday. The areas were closed in March as part of the overall federal and state response to slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

 

Seventeen TVA recreation areas are re-opening, while the Pickwick recreation area is only partially re-opening due to ongoing repair work from spring flooding.

Four additional recreation areas will remain closed due to maintenance and repair activities unrelated to COVID-19: Kentucky Dam West Bank Road (walk-in access to fishing areas is permitted), Raccoon Mountain, Tellico and the Wilson Dam Rockpile Recreation Area.

 

Consistent with current federal and state guidance, restroom facilities, large-group pavilions and playgrounds will remain closed in the re-opened recreation areas. In addition, all TVA visitors’ centers remain closed.

 

Visitors are requested to continue to follow physical distancing and other public health guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while at TVA’s recreation areas.

 

Managed campgrounds at TVA’s Cherokee, Douglas (headwater and tailwater), Melton Hill, Pickwick and Watauga dams will open for the season on May 15. Recreation Resource Management is responsible for operating these facilities and additional information is available on TVA’s campground website.

 

In coordination with the state of Tennessee and the U.S. Forest Service, TVA is also resuming some recreational releases on the Ocoee River to support commercial whitewater rafting and kayaking.

 

For more information about TVA and its 86-year mission of service to the Tennessee Valley, click here.


May 14, 2020

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 5/13/20

May 14, 2020

May Vehicle Registration Renewal Due Date Now June 15

May 14, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


(click for more)

Motor vehicle registration renewals due in May have been extended to June 15. Governor Bill Lee extended the deadline for obtaining these renewals through Executive Order No. 36. ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 5/13/20

(click for more)

May Vehicle Registration Renewal Due Date Now June 15

Motor vehicle registration renewals due in May have been extended to June 15. Governor Bill Lee extended the deadline for obtaining these renewals through Executive Order No. 36. “We appreciate our continued partnership with Tennessee’s 95 county clerks in administering vehicle title and registration across the state,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “We hope ... (click for more)

Opinion

Because These Are A Vulnerable People Is Why Black Leaders Were Right To Question

Because these are a vulnerable people who have been traditionally and historically abused, exploited, mistreated on all levels is why black leaders, including Mr. Yusuf Hakeem, have an obligation to question aspects of how sending outsiders in to administer any testing would be handled. Especially their concerns that this information was meant to be shared with local police and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Abused Girl To Get $38K

It was a good plan; it just didn’t include many good people. Mark Lawrence, who operated his Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlor, in Mashpee, Ma. (Cape Cod) is like every other shop owner in America. The coronavirus has killed small businesses across the county, but Mark serves a good product and his is a popular location when the demand for beach ice cream is the very thing to hit the ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Softball Lands Tennessee Transfer Kaili Phillips

An All-SEC Freshman Team honoree in 2019 with the Tennessee Lady Vols, catcher/utility student-athlete Kaili Phillips has signed with the Chattanooga Mocs softball program, head coach Frank Reed announced Wednesday evening. The Ooletwah , Tenn., native and Silverdale Baptist Academy graduate is immediately eligible with three years remaining. "We recruited Kaili out ... (click for more)

UTC Volleyball Recruiting Class Receives National Recognition

One of the most decorated and accomplished scholastic recruiting classes in Chattanooga Mocs volleyball program history added to its resume with recent national recognition and ranking from PrepVolleyball.com. The 2020 class slotted as one of 40 "Honorable Mentions" to PrepVolleyball.com's top 30 recruiting classes in the country. In all, Chattanooga secured a top 100 overall ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors