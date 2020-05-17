 Sunday, May 17, 2020 82.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


Demario Montez Butts, Raised By A Single Mother In Chattanooga, Graduates From Howard School Of Medicine

Sunday, May 17, 2020

  • Dr. Demario Butts

  • Howard School of Medicine grad

  • Card from the new doctor

  • With family

  • With his mother


A Chattanoogan who was raised by a single mother is now officially an M.D.

Demario Montez Butts graduated from Howard School of Medicine.

His cousin, Trina Pearson, said, "Our entire family is so proud of this young man who is a perfect example that despite your circumstances or financial background it's still possible to succeed and achieve your goals. He is an inspiration to us all.

"He was born and raised here in the beautiful city of Chattanooga and raised by a single mother (Kiamesha Moore Ghiden). He is the oldest of three and has two younger sisters."

He was a 2006 graduate of the now closed 21st Century Academy.

Due to Covid19 there was no official graduation ceremony.


May 17, 2020

Police Blotter: Woman On E. 27th Street Just Wants The Kids Out Of The House; Man Says Mom Took His Car, 40" TV

May 17, 2020

Coronavirus Testing To Be Held In The Parking Lot Of Camp Jordan Park

May 17, 2020

Hamilton County Has 14 More Coronavirus Cases; Deaths Remain At 13; 3 More Coronavirus Deaths At Nashville Bring State Total To 298


Police responded to an unknown 911 call at a residence on E. 27th Street. An officer met with a woman who was not cooperating with police and only gave her name. She stated she wanted her kids ... (click for more)

Kroger Health is partnering with the city of East Ridge, Cherokee Health Systems, and the Hamilton County Health Department to facilitate a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event. The three-day ... (click for more)

Hamilton County on Sunday reported 14 more cases of coronavirus - bringing the total to 368. Deaths remain at 13. Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up by three to 298, the state Health Department ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman On E. 27th Street Just Wants The Kids Out Of The House; Man Says Mom Took His Car, 40" TV

Police responded to an unknown 911 call at a residence on E. 27th Street. An officer met with a woman who was not cooperating with police and only gave her name. She stated she wanted her kids out of the house and no one was listening. All the kids had left once the police arrived. The woman then went inside and shut the door refusing to speak with police further. * * * ... (click for more)

Coronavirus Testing To Be Held In The Parking Lot Of Camp Jordan Park

Kroger Health is partnering with the city of East Ridge, Cherokee Health Systems, and the Hamilton County Health Department to facilitate a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event. The three-day event will take place Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be in the parking lot of Camp Jordan Park, 323 Camp Jordan Parkway, East Ridge. People seeking a test ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Mystifying Kate Farmer Hiring

I am confused about the hiring of Kate Farmer. She comes from a town smaller than Whitwell where she is number 3 on the ladder. The entire little town has about 40 people on the payroll. The top 10 salaries range from $70,000-$106,000. The next 10 employees make from $15,000-$69,000. The next 20 employees appear to be part-time making less than $10,000 a year. Her resume is ... (click for more)

Don't Forget Armed Forces Day

As retired military, it brought tears this morning as I heard no mention on television or read anything about today being Armed Forces Day. I realize that the COVID-19 is “Front and Center” but please remember that we aren’t speaking Japanese, Chinese, German or any other foreign language..there’s a reason that we are speaking English and that’s a result of our Armed Forces. ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee Men's Soccer Names Franco Assistant Coach

Lee men's soccer head coach Derek Potteiger has tapped a familiar face to join his staff as former team captain and four-year starter Gabe Franco returns to the Flames as the assistant coach. Franco was a staple in the middle of the Lee defense as a player from 2012-2015 and helped guide the Flames through the transition to the NCAA. After his playing career he served as a ... (click for more)

Lee Basketball Announces New Summer Camp Dates

The Bubba Smith Skills and Drills Camp has announced it will be moving its camp date to July 20-23. Online registration will open back up today with an early-bird registration extension until June 1. For those that have already registered online for the original June date and have a conflict with the rescheduled time refunds will be issued at your request. "In efforts ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors