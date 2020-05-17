Demario Montez Butts, Raised By A Single Mother In Chattanooga, Graduates From Howard School Of Medicine

A Chattanoogan who was raised by a single mother is now officially an M.D.

Demario Montez Butts graduated from Howard School of Medicine.

His cousin, Trina Pearson, said, "Our entire family is so proud of this young man who is a perfect example that despite your circumstances or financial background it's still possible to succeed and achieve your goals. He is an inspiration to us all.

"He was born and raised here in the beautiful city of Chattanooga and raised by a single mother (Kiamesha Moore Ghiden). He is the oldest of three and has two younger sisters."

He was a 2006 graduate of the now closed 21st Century Academy.

Due to Covid19 there was no official graduation ceremony.