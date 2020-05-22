Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairman Smith).
III. Special Presentation.
IV. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council
V. Ordinances – Final Reading:
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
a. MR-2020-037 Maverick Development Group (Abandonment). An ordinance closing
and abandoning a sewer easement in the 8000-8200 block of Shallowford Road on
property located at Tax Map No.
149N-A-007 thru 010, as detailed on the attached
map, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by
Public Works)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading:
FINANCE
a. An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 13473, known as “the Fiscal Year 2019-2020
Operations Budget Ordinance” so as to appropriate $70,000.00 to the Chattanooga
Zoo for operating expenses due to closure as a result of Executive Order No. 2020-06
to close as precaution due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic wherein funds are
reallocated from the Department of Public Works.
VII. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution declaring surplus of a 2.94 acre portion of Tax Map No. 136C-A-002.01
in the 2000 block of Curtain Pole Road and entering into a Donation Agreement with
Chattanooga Area Food Bank, Inc., a registered non-profit, in substantially the form
attached, and to execute any related documents for the conveyance of the property for
the purpose of leading a network of partners in eliminating hunger and promoting
better nutrition for the benefit of the community. (District 8)
FINANCE
b. A resolution authorizing a payment to the Southeast Tennessee Development District
for 2020 assessment dues, in the amount of $35,211.54 and the Regional Tourism
Initiative, in the amount of $5,000.00, for a total amount not to exceed $40,211.54.
HUMAN RESOURCES
c. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to extend an existing
agreement with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee to provide health plan
administration services to active and retired employees to include a 24 hour nurse
line, a high tech imaging program, a maternity program, a voluntary vision plan, and
a wellness incentive program for active employees only at the rate of $28.27 per
active employee per month and a rate of $27.71 per retired employee per month for
the first of two (2) optional renewal terms beginning July 1, 2020, at the approximate
annual cost of $1.2 million.
d. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to enter into an
agreement with Cigna to provide active City employees with two (2) PPO dental plan
options and one (1) HMO dental plan wherein dental options for retirees will consist
of both a PPO and an HMO plan option, for a contract term of one (1) year beginning
July 1, 2020, and includes two (2) optional one (1) year renewal terms based upon an
approximate annual employee paid cost of $1,350,000.00.
e. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to renew Purchase
Order Contract No. 553987 with Gallagher Benefits Service, Inc. for the first and
final renewal option through May 2021 with an increased amount for implementation
support of $60,000.00, for a total amount not to exceed $210,000.00.
f. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to extend an existing
agreement with The Hartford to provide Pension Long Term Disability (LTD)
insurance at the rate of $0.48 per $100.00 of covered salary and a Family Medical
Leave Act (FMLA) leave management service at the rate of $1.85 per employee per
month and will offer City employees Voluntary Short Term Disability (STD)
insurance for the second of two (2) optional renewal terms beginning July 1, 2020, at
the approximate cost of $820,000.00.
g. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to extend an existing
agreement with Unum Group to provide group life insurance at the rate of $0.119 per
$1,000.00 of covered salary and Accidental Death and Dismemberment (AD&D)
insurance at the rate of $0.119 per $1,000.00 and will offer City employees voluntary
life and (AD&D) insurance for a second of two (2) optional renewal terms beginning
July 1, 2020, at the approximate cost of $578,000.00.
h. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to extend and increase
Purchase Order No. 552562 with Race Forward to continue work with Government
Alliance on Race and Equity (GARE) for consultative services, training, and a racial
equity action plan for Chattanooga City Government, in the amount of $25,000.00,
for a total amount not to exceed $112,990.00.
POLICE
i. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Police Department to apply for, and if
awarded, to accept the Fiscal Year 2020 BJA Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental
Funding Program grant through the Department of Justice, Office of Justice
Programs, for a period of two (2) years beginning January 20, 2020 through January
19, 2022, for a total amount of $374,730.00.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
j. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for P&C Construction,
Inc. of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No. R-18-004-201, the Scramble
Interactive Streetscape on 1st Street, for an increased amount of $157,292.00, for a
revised contract amount of $990,398.55, plus a contingency amount of $99,040.00,
for an amount not to exceed $1,089,438.55. (District 7)
k. A resolution authorizing the renewal of Contract No. E-16-001-401, on-call blanket
contracts for Resident Project Representative Services (RPR) for year five (5) of five
(5) with (1) Woods Environmental and Infrastructure Solutions, Inc.; (2) Arcadis, US,
Inc.; (3) ASA Engineering and Consulting, Inc.; (4) Barge Solutions; (5) CD
Technical Services; (6) CTI Engineers, Inc.; (7) McGill Associates, P.A.; (8) S&ME,
Inc.; (9) Thompson Engineering, Inc.; (10) Vaughn & Melton Consulting Engineers;
and (11) Volkert, Inc., for year five (5) of a five (5) year term, within these eleven
(11) professional firms estimated at $1,250,000.00 total annually, for use by all
departments.
l. A resolution authorizing year four (4) of a four (4) year term for the on-call blanket
contract(s) for Geo-Environmental Consulting and Construction Materials Testing
Services, Contract No. E-16-007-301, with the following firms: (1) Geoservices,
LLC; (2) K.S. Ware and Associates, LLC; (3) S&ME, Inc.; (4) Stantec Consulting
Services, Inc.; (5) Terracon Consultants, Inc.; and (6) Thompson Engineering, Inc.;
based on the three (3) services categories of geotechnical, construction materials
testing, and environmental services that each consultant qualified for, with an
annually not to exceed amount of $400,000.00.
m. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
renew year two (2) of a four (4) year term for the blanket contract for professional
services for the continuing on-call environmental consulting services for asbestos,
lead, indoor air quality, and other environmental assessments, Contract No.
E-19-002-301, for the following eight (8) referenced consultant firms, with an annual
amount not to exceed $250,000.00.
n. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. E-20-008-201 to Crowder Gulf of Theodore, AL, for Disaster
Debris Collection and Disposal Contract, for a contract amount of $447,540.00.
o. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. E-20-009-201 to Tetra Tech, Inc. of Maitland, FL, for Disaster
Debris Collection and Disposal Monitoring Contract, for a contract amount of
$168,410.00.
VIII. Purchases.
IX. Other Business.
X. Committee Reports.
XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
XII. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2020
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).
3. Special Presentation.
4. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council
5. Ordinances - Final Reading:
FINANCE
6. Ordinances - First Reading:
FINANCE
a. An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 13473, known as “the Fiscal Year 2019-2020
Operations Budget Ordinance” so as to appropriate $7.5 million with $1,875,000.00
or twenty-five (25%) percent of state and local matching funds related to Federal
Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds administered by the United States
Department of Homeland Security, Major Disaster Declaration, Tennessee Severe
Storms, Tornadoes, Straight-Line Winds, and Flooding (DR-4541), incident period
April 12, 2020 to April 13, 2020, declared on April 24, 2020, to repair damage from
recent tornado.
7. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to enter into an artwork creation agreement with Eric
Finley for Avondale YFD Center murals, for an amount not to exceed $24,500.00.
b. A resolution authorizing the waiver of park rental fees for Friends of the Festival in
support of Riverfront Nights for the dates of July 11, July 18, July 25, August 1,
August 8, and August 15, in the amount of $36,000.00.
FINANCE
c. A resolution authorizing the acceptance of Federal Emergency Management Agency
(FEMA) funds administered by the United States Department of Homeland Security,
Major Disaster Declaration, Tennessee Severe Storms, Tornadoes, Straight-Line
Winds, and Flooding (DR-4541), incident period April 12, 2020 to April 13, 2020,
declared on April 24, 2020, to repair damage from recent tornado.
POLICE
d. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department to enter into
a one (1) year blanket agreement with Leica Geosystems, Inc. to provide service
repairs, updates, and warranty service for Police ScanStation equipment, beginning
May 25, 2020 through May 24, 2021, with one (1) optional annual renewal and an
annual spend limit not to exceed $40,000.00.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
e. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for CTI Engineers, Inc.
relative to Contract No. W-16-021-101, MBWWTP Recycle Pump Stations and Drain
System Upgrade, a Non-Consent Decree Project, for an increased amount of
$65,278.69, for a revised contract amount of $543,278.69. (District 1)
f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
apply for and, if awarded, accept a Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program
(TAEP) Grant, in the amount of $20,000.00, with a 50/50 match sponsored by the
Water Quality Program, up to the grant amount not to exceed $20,000.00, for a total
amount of $40,000.00. (District 4)
g. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 (Final) for Tri-State
Roofing Contractor, LLC of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No.
Y-18-004-201, Replacement Roofing System for Brainerd YFD Center Building, for
an increased amount of $5,121.00, to release the remaining contingency amount of
$1,379.00, for a revised contract amount of $92,060.00. (District 5)
h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. Y-20-009-201 to Porter Roofing Contractors, Inc. of Morrison,
TN, Replacement Roofing System for Cedar Hill Head Start, in the amount of
$155,291.00, plus a contingency amount of $15,500.00, for an amount not to exceed
$170,791.00. (District 7)
i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. Y-20-010-201 to Willoughby Roofing and Sheet Metal, Inc. of
Cullman, AL, Replacement Roofing System for Avondale Head Start, in the amount
of $68,529.00, plus a contingency amount of $6,850.00, for an amount not to exceed
$75,379.00. (District 9)
j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
renew Contract No. W-19-002-201 with Talley Construction Company, Inc. for
twelve (12) months with one (1) renewal remaining for the purposes of sanitary sewer
installation and installation and repair at ISS and related facilities blanket contract, in
the amount of $1,650,000.00.
k. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
execute a professional services contract with Stantec, Inc. for consulting services
related to the Regional Resilience Planning Project, for an amount not to exceed
$200,000.00.
l. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
apply for, and if awarded, accept a grant to support the Regional Resilience Planning
Project from EPB, for a total amount of $100,000.00.
8. Purchases.
9. Other Business.
10. Committee Reports.
11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
12. Adjournment.