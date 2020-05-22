Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairman Smith).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Public Works



a. MR-2020-037 Maverick Development Group (Abandonment). An ordinance closing

and abandoning a sewer easement in the 8000-8200 block of Shallowford Road on

property located at Tax Map No.

149N-A-007 thru 010, as detailed on the attachedmap, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval byPublic Works)VI. Ordinances – First Reading:FINANCEa. An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 13473, known as “the Fiscal Year 2019-2020Operations Budget Ordinance” so as to appropriate $70,000.00 to the ChattanoogaZoo for operating expenses due to closure as a result of Executive Order No. 2020-06to close as precaution due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic wherein funds arereallocated from the Department of Public Works.VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution declaring surplus of a 2.94 acre portion of Tax Map No. 136C-A-002.01in the 2000 block of Curtain Pole Road and entering into a Donation Agreement withChattanooga Area Food Bank, Inc., a registered non-profit, in substantially the formattached, and to execute any related documents for the conveyance of the property forthe purpose of leading a network of partners in eliminating hunger and promotingbetter nutrition for the benefit of the community. (District 8)FINANCEb. A resolution authorizing a payment to the Southeast Tennessee Development Districtfor 2020 assessment dues, in the amount of $35,211.54 and the Regional TourismInitiative, in the amount of $5,000.00, for a total amount not to exceed $40,211.54.HUMAN RESOURCESc. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to extend an existingagreement with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee to provide health planadministration services to active and retired employees to include a 24 hour nurseline, a high tech imaging program, a maternity program, a voluntary vision plan, anda wellness incentive program for active employees only at the rate of $28.27 peractive employee per month and a rate of $27.71 per retired employee per month forthe first of two (2) optional renewal terms beginning July 1, 2020, at the approximateannual cost of $1.2 million.d. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to enter into anagreement with Cigna to provide active City employees with two (2) PPO dental planoptions and one (1) HMO dental plan wherein dental options for retirees will consistof both a PPO and an HMO plan option, for a contract term of one (1) year beginningJuly 1, 2020, and includes two (2) optional one (1) year renewal terms based upon anapproximate annual employee paid cost of $1,350,000.00.e. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to renew PurchaseOrder Contract No. 553987 with Gallagher Benefits Service, Inc. for the first andfinal renewal option through May 2021 with an increased amount for implementationsupport of $60,000.00, for a total amount not to exceed $210,000.00.f. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to extend an existingagreement with The Hartford to provide Pension Long Term Disability (LTD)insurance at the rate of $0.48 per $100.00 of covered salary and a Family MedicalLeave Act (FMLA) leave management service at the rate of $1.85 per employee permonth and will offer City employees Voluntary Short Term Disability (STD)insurance for the second of two (2) optional renewal terms beginning July 1, 2020, atthe approximate cost of $820,000.00.g. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to extend an existingagreement with Unum Group to provide group life insurance at the rate of $0.119 per$1,000.00 of covered salary and Accidental Death and Dismemberment (AD&D)insurance at the rate of $0.119 per $1,000.00 and will offer City employees voluntarylife and (AD&D) insurance for a second of two (2) optional renewal terms beginningJuly 1, 2020, at the approximate cost of $578,000.00.h. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to extend and increasePurchase Order No. 552562 with Race Forward to continue work with GovernmentAlliance on Race and Equity (GARE) for consultative services, training, and a racialequity action plan for Chattanooga City Government, in the amount of $25,000.00,for a total amount not to exceed $112,990.00.POLICEi. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Police Department to apply for, and ifawarded, to accept the Fiscal Year 2020 BJA Coronavirus Emergency SupplementalFunding Program grant through the Department of Justice, Office of JusticePrograms, for a period of two (2) years beginning January 20, 2020 through January19, 2022, for a total amount of $374,730.00.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksj. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for P&C Construction,Inc. of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No. R-18-004-201, the ScrambleInteractive Streetscape on 1st Street, for an increased amount of $157,292.00, for arevised contract amount of $990,398.55, plus a contingency amount of $99,040.00,for an amount not to exceed $1,089,438.55. (District 7)k. A resolution authorizing the renewal of Contract No. E-16-001-401, on-call blanketcontracts for Resident Project Representative Services (RPR) for year five (5) of five(5) with (1) Woods Environmental and Infrastructure Solutions, Inc.; (2) Arcadis, US,Inc.; (3) ASA Engineering and Consulting, Inc.; (4) Barge Solutions; (5) CDTechnical Services; (6) CTI Engineers, Inc.; (7) McGill Associates, P.A.; (8) S&ME,Inc.; (9) Thompson Engineering, Inc.; (10) Vaughn & Melton Consulting Engineers;and (11) Volkert, Inc., for year five (5) of a five (5) year term, within these eleven(11) professional firms estimated at $1,250,000.00 total annually, for use by alldepartments.l. A resolution authorizing year four (4) of a four (4) year term for the on-call blanketcontract(s) for Geo-Environmental Consulting and Construction Materials TestingServices, Contract No. E-16-007-301, with the following firms: (1) Geoservices,LLC; (2) K.S. Ware and Associates, LLC; (3) S&ME, Inc.; (4) Stantec ConsultingServices, Inc.; (5) Terracon Consultants, Inc.; and (6) Thompson Engineering, Inc.;based on the three (3) services categories of geotechnical, construction materialstesting, and environmental services that each consultant qualified for, with anannually not to exceed amount of $400,000.00.m. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works torenew year two (2) of a four (4) year term for the blanket contract for professionalservices for the continuing on-call environmental consulting services for asbestos,lead, indoor air quality, and other environmental assessments, Contract No.E-19-002-301, for the following eight (8) referenced consultant firms, with an annualamount not to exceed $250,000.00.n. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaward Contract No. E-20-008-201 to Crowder Gulf of Theodore, AL, for DisasterDebris Collection and Disposal Contract, for a contract amount of $447,540.00.o. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaward Contract No. E-20-009-201 to Tetra Tech, Inc. of Maitland, FL, for DisasterDebris Collection and Disposal Monitoring Contract, for a contract amount of$168,410.00.VIII. Purchases.IX. Other Business.X. Committee Reports.XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2020CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading:FINANCEa. An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 13473, known as “the Fiscal Year 2019-2020Operations Budget Ordinance” so as to appropriate $70,000.00 to the ChattanoogaZoo for operating expenses due to closure as a result of Executive Order No. 2020-06to close as precaution due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic wherein funds arereallocated from the Department of Public Works.6. Ordinances - First Reading:FINANCEa. An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 13473, known as “the Fiscal Year 2019-2020Operations Budget Ordinance” so as to appropriate $7.5 million with $1,875,000.00or twenty-five (25%) percent of state and local matching funds related to FederalEmergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds administered by the United StatesDepartment of Homeland Security, Major Disaster Declaration, Tennessee SevereStorms, Tornadoes, Straight-Line Winds, and Flooding (DR-4541), incident periodApril 12, 2020 to April 13, 2020, declared on April 24, 2020, to repair damage fromrecent tornado.7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to enter into an artwork creation agreement with EricFinley for Avondale YFD Center murals, for an amount not to exceed $24,500.00.b. A resolution authorizing the waiver of park rental fees for Friends of the Festival insupport of Riverfront Nights for the dates of July 11, July 18, July 25, August 1,August 8, and August 15, in the amount of $36,000.00.FINANCEc. A resolution authorizing the acceptance of Federal Emergency Management Agency(FEMA) funds administered by the United States Department of Homeland Security,Major Disaster Declaration, Tennessee Severe Storms, Tornadoes, Straight-LineWinds, and Flooding (DR-4541), incident period April 12, 2020 to April 13, 2020,declared on April 24, 2020, to repair damage from recent tornado.POLICEd. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department to enter intoa one (1) year blanket agreement with Leica Geosystems, Inc. to provide servicerepairs, updates, and warranty service for Police ScanStation equipment, beginningMay 25, 2020 through May 24, 2021, with one (1) optional annual renewal and anannual spend limit not to exceed $40,000.00.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Workse. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for CTI Engineers, Inc.relative to Contract No. W-16-021-101, MBWWTP Recycle Pump Stations and DrainSystem Upgrade, a Non-Consent Decree Project, for an increased amount of$65,278.69, for a revised contract amount of $543,278.69. (District 1)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toapply for and, if awarded, accept a Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program(TAEP) Grant, in the amount of $20,000.00, with a 50/50 match sponsored by theWater Quality Program, up to the grant amount not to exceed $20,000.00, for a totalamount of $40,000.00. (District 4)g. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 (Final) for Tri-StateRoofing Contractor, LLC of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No.Y-18-004-201, Replacement Roofing System for Brainerd YFD Center Building, foran increased amount of $5,121.00, to release the remaining contingency amount of$1,379.00, for a revised contract amount of $92,060.00. (District 5)h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaward Contract No. Y-20-009-201 to Porter Roofing Contractors, Inc. of Morrison,TN, Replacement Roofing System for Cedar Hill Head Start, in the amount of$155,291.00, plus a contingency amount of $15,500.00, for an amount not to exceed$170,791.00. (District 7)i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaward Contract No. Y-20-010-201 to Willoughby Roofing and Sheet Metal, Inc. ofCullman, AL, Replacement Roofing System for Avondale Head Start, in the amountof $68,529.00, plus a contingency amount of $6,850.00, for an amount not to exceed$75,379.00. (District 9)j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works torenew Contract No. W-19-002-201 with Talley Construction Company, Inc. fortwelve (12) months with one (1) renewal remaining for the purposes of sanitary sewerinstallation and installation and repair at ISS and related facilities blanket contract, inthe amount of $1,650,000.00.k. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toexecute a professional services contract with Stantec, Inc. for consulting servicesrelated to the Regional Resilience Planning Project, for an amount not to exceed$200,000.00.l. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toapply for, and if awarded, accept a grant to support the Regional Resilience PlanningProject from EPB, for a total amount of $100,000.00.8. Purchases.9. Other Business.10. Committee Reports.11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.12. Adjournment.