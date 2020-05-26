Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKRIDGE, SHONTEKIA NICHOLE

2803 S Hawthorne St Chattanooga, 374045738

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

ANDERS, MARGARET NAOMI

407 CHAPMAN ST Athens, 373033828

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

AVERY, TYLER ROY

5075 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD APT 605 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BARTOLOMEI COTTO, CHRISTIAN LEMUEL

141 HENDRICKS BLVD REDBANK, 37405

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

---

BLAKE, JIMMY JEROME

2715 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BUFORD, JERRY JEROME

2913 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

---

BUGG, JESSICA

2131 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CALDWELL, GARRISON JAMAR

8178 STILLWATER CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CHILDRESS, BARRY LAMONT

907 ELY RD Hixson, 37343

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

COLEY, JAMES MITCHELL

406 S KELLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

CORDELL, JOHN MICHAEL

9011 WOMACK AVENUE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

CROWELL, KEITH DOUGLAS

131 OYLER LN Chattanooga, 37343

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CUEVAS, MIGUEL ANGEL

3315 HAVEN HILL EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

---

EDDINS, FELIX A

727 E 11TH ST HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

GORDON, KAYLIN M

201 EADDS ST APT 312 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GRIFFITH, SEAN TYLER

761 LANOIR STREET EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

HARTLINE, NATHAN LEE

1411 E 17TH ST HIXSON, 37402

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT ))

---

HELTON, WILLIAM

1131 CARRIAGE PARC DR APT 11 Chattanooga, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HODNETT, ABBY ASHLEY

1340 HIGHWAY 157 LOOKOUT MTN, 30750

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

IDLETTE, DARRELL D

1053 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063209

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

KING, CANIECHA SHANTA

1053 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063209

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

LANIER, JERRY LEE

3936 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061418

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL

2419 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

LEE, ASIA LATISHA

2177 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063537

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

LOWE, TRAVIS JUNIOR

259 COUNTRYWOOD DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MAJOR, DUANE EUGENE

2331 PIPPIN RD COOKEVILLE, 38501

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

MAY, DALLAS SHABRIE

339 COX ROAD ALTAMONT, 373013647

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

MCCROSKEY, NAKEEHA DEWAYNE

1912 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

---

MOORE, REBECCA LYNN

3001 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

MOORE, SHERRILYN ANNELL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

PEARDON, KEITH DOUGLAS

131 OYLER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

PETERSON, JAMES HARLON

432 Isbill Rd Chattanooga, 374191453

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

PIERCE, SCOTTIE LAMAR

3415 BEECHWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374122532

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

REECE, MARION HERSHALL

1122 Edwin Ln East Ridge, 374121616

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

SCOGGINS, DANA NICOLE

5143 HARRISON PIKE MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CAPIAS- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

---

SHAW, ZOEY B

88 2ND STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

SIMS, TORREYONA G

3001 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374052111

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

SLEDGE, RAY ANTHONY

1138 1//2 MISSISSIPPI AVE Chattanooga, 37405

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ATTEMPT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

STEVENS, BEN COOPER

3421 LAND STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

UNDERAGE DRINKING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

STEVENS, JAMES PATRICK

2000 E 23rd St, Apt 210 Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

VILLANUEVA, ADAM LOUIS

521 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191507

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

WARE, CHRISTOPHER GEORMONYAE

1901 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

WHITE, SHANNON WAYNE

347 ANN STREET DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

---

WHITENER, SHERICA DENISE

2904 CAROUSEL RD Chattanooga, 37412

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

---

WILSON, JEROME DELANORE

1025 WEST 37ST APT.B CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

BARTOLOMEI COTTO, CHRISTIAN LEMUEL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/26/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING BUGG, JESSICA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/20/1996

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CALDWELL, GARRISON JAMAR

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/12/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COLEY, JAMES MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/03/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) EDDINS, FELIX A

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/27/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT GORDON, KAYLIN M

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/02/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRIFFITH, SEAN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/05/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HARTLINE, NATHAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/07/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )) HODNETT, ABBY ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/11/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION IDLETTE, DARRELL D

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/25/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

KING, CANIECHA SHANTA

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/04/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LANIER, JERRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/21/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/01/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S MOORE, REBECCA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/29/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PIERCE, SCOTTIE LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/30/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SCOGGINS, DANA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/24/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020

Charge(s):

CAPIAS- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II SEARS, KEVIN LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/19/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SHAW, ZOEY B

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/22/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMS, TORREYONA G

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/23/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SLEDGE, RAY ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 07/16/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020

Charge(s):

ATTEMPT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE