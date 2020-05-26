 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKRIDGE, SHONTEKIA NICHOLE
2803 S Hawthorne St Chattanooga, 374045738
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ANDERS, MARGARET NAOMI
407 CHAPMAN ST Athens, 373033828
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
AVERY, TYLER ROY
5075 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD APT 605 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BARTOLOMEI COTTO, CHRISTIAN LEMUEL
141 HENDRICKS BLVD REDBANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
---
BLAKE, JIMMY JEROME
2715 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BUFORD, JERRY JEROME
2913 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
BUGG, JESSICA
2131 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CALDWELL, GARRISON JAMAR
8178 STILLWATER CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CHILDRESS, BARRY LAMONT
907 ELY RD Hixson, 37343
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
COLEY, JAMES MITCHELL
406 S KELLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
CORDELL, JOHN MICHAEL
9011 WOMACK AVENUE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
CROWELL, KEITH DOUGLAS
131 OYLER LN Chattanooga, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CUEVAS, MIGUEL ANGEL
3315 HAVEN HILL EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
DO NOT USE, DO NOT USE DO NOT USE
907 ELY RD Hixson, 37343
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EDDINS, FELIX A
727 E 11TH ST HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
GORDON, KAYLIN M
201 EADDS ST APT 312 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRIFFITH, SEAN TYLER
761 LANOIR STREET EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HARTLINE, NATHAN LEE
1411 E 17TH ST HIXSON, 37402
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT ))
---
HELTON, WILLIAM
1131 CARRIAGE PARC DR APT 11 Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HODNETT, ABBY ASHLEY
1340 HIGHWAY 157 LOOKOUT MTN, 30750
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
IDLETTE, DARRELL D
1053 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063209
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
KING, CANIECHA SHANTA
1053 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063209
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LANIER, JERRY LEE
3936 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061418
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL
2419 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
LEE, ASIA LATISHA
2177 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063537
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
LOWE, TRAVIS JUNIOR
259 COUNTRYWOOD DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MAJOR, DUANE EUGENE
2331 PIPPIN RD COOKEVILLE, 38501
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MAY, DALLAS SHABRIE
339 COX ROAD ALTAMONT, 373013647
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MCCROSKEY, NAKEEHA DEWAYNE
1912 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
---
MOORE, REBECCA LYNN
3001 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MOORE, SHERRILYN ANNELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
PEARDON, KEITH DOUGLAS
131 OYLER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PETERSON, JAMES HARLON
432 Isbill Rd Chattanooga, 374191453
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
PIERCE, SCOTTIE LAMAR
3415 BEECHWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374122532
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
REECE, MARION HERSHALL
1122 Edwin Ln East Ridge, 374121616
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SCOGGINS, DANA NICOLE
5143 HARRISON PIKE MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CAPIAS- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
---
SHAW, ZOEY B
88 2ND STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SIMS, TORREYONA G
3001 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374052111
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SLEDGE, RAY ANTHONY
1138 1//2 MISSISSIPPI AVE Chattanooga, 37405
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ATTEMPT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
STEVENS, BEN COOPER
3421 LAND STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNDERAGE DRINKING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
STEVENS, JAMES PATRICK
2000 E 23rd St, Apt 210 Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
VILLANUEVA, ADAM LOUIS
521 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191507
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
WARE, CHRISTOPHER GEORMONYAE
1901 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
WHITE, SHANNON WAYNE
347 ANN STREET DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
WHITENER, SHERICA DENISE
2904 CAROUSEL RD Chattanooga, 37412
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
---
WILSON, JEROME DELANORE
1025 WEST 37ST APT.B CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

BARTOLOMEI COTTO, CHRISTIAN LEMUEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/26/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
BUGG, JESSICA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/20/1996
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CALDWELL, GARRISON JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/12/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COLEY, JAMES MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/03/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
EDDINS, FELIX A
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/27/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GORDON, KAYLIN M
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/02/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRIFFITH, SEAN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/05/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARTLINE, NATHAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/07/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT ))
HODNETT, ABBY ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/11/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
IDLETTE, DARRELL D
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/25/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
KING, CANIECHA SHANTA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/04/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LANIER, JERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/21/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
MOORE, REBECCA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/29/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PIERCE, SCOTTIE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/30/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SCOGGINS, DANA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/24/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • CAPIAS- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
SEARS, KEVIN LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/19/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SHAW, ZOEY B
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SIMS, TORREYONA G
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/23/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SLEDGE, RAY ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/16/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STEVENS, BEN COOPER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/09/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • UNDERAGE DRINKING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STEVENS, JAMES PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VILLANUEVA, ADAM LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/26/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WARE, CHRISTOPHER GEORMONYAE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/30/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
WHITENER, SHERICA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/25/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
WILSON, JEROME DELANORE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKRIDGE, SHONTEKIA NICHOLE 2803 S Hawthorne St Chattanooga, 374045738 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS DISORDERLY CONDUCT PUBLIC INTOXICATION --- ANDERS, MARGARET NAOMI 407 CHAPMAN ST Athens, 373033828 Age ... (click for more)

Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Now At 1,848; 43,400 Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 1,848 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 21 more since Sunday. The confirmed cases are now at 43,400 up from 42,902 - an increase of 498. Hospitalizations are at 7,507 - up 57 since Sunday. Whitfield County has four new cases for a total of 283, and seven deaths. Walker County ... (click for more)

