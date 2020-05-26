Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AKRIDGE, SHONTEKIA NICHOLE
2803 S Hawthorne St Chattanooga, 374045738
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ANDERS, MARGARET NAOMI
407 CHAPMAN ST Athens, 373033828
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
AVERY, TYLER ROY
5075 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD APT 605 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BARTOLOMEI COTTO, CHRISTIAN LEMUEL
141 HENDRICKS BLVD REDBANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
---
BLAKE, JIMMY JEROME
2715 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BUFORD, JERRY JEROME
2913 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
BUGG, JESSICA
2131 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CALDWELL, GARRISON JAMAR
8178 STILLWATER CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CHILDRESS, BARRY LAMONT
907 ELY RD Hixson, 37343
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
COLEY, JAMES MITCHELL
406 S KELLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
CORDELL, JOHN MICHAEL
9011 WOMACK AVENUE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
CROWELL, KEITH DOUGLAS
131 OYLER LN Chattanooga, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CUEVAS, MIGUEL ANGEL
3315 HAVEN HILL EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
DO NOT USE, DO NOT USE DO NOT USE
907 ELY RD Hixson, 37343
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EDDINS, FELIX A
727 E 11TH ST HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
GORDON, KAYLIN M
201 EADDS ST APT 312 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRIFFITH, SEAN TYLER
761 LANOIR STREET EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HARTLINE, NATHAN LEE
1411 E 17TH ST HIXSON, 37402
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT ))
---
HELTON, WILLIAM
1131 CARRIAGE PARC DR APT 11 Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HODNETT, ABBY ASHLEY
1340 HIGHWAY 157 LOOKOUT MTN, 30750
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
IDLETTE, DARRELL D
1053 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063209
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
KING, CANIECHA SHANTA
1053 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063209
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LANIER, JERRY LEE
3936 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061418
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL
2419 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
LEE, ASIA LATISHA
2177 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063537
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
LOWE, TRAVIS JUNIOR
259 COUNTRYWOOD DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MAJOR, DUANE EUGENE
2331 PIPPIN RD COOKEVILLE, 38501
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MAY, DALLAS SHABRIE
339 COX ROAD ALTAMONT, 373013647
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MCCROSKEY, NAKEEHA DEWAYNE
1912 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
---
MOORE, REBECCA LYNN
3001 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MOORE, SHERRILYN ANNELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
PEARDON, KEITH DOUGLAS
131 OYLER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PETERSON, JAMES HARLON
432 Isbill Rd Chattanooga, 374191453
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
PIERCE, SCOTTIE LAMAR
3415 BEECHWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374122532
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
REECE, MARION HERSHALL
1122 Edwin Ln East Ridge, 374121616
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SCOGGINS, DANA NICOLE
5143 HARRISON PIKE MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CAPIAS- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
---
SHAW, ZOEY B
88 2ND STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SIMS, TORREYONA G
3001 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374052111
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SLEDGE, RAY ANTHONY
1138 1//2 MISSISSIPPI AVE Chattanooga, 37405
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ATTEMPT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
STEVENS, BEN COOPER
3421 LAND STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNDERAGE DRINKING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
STEVENS, JAMES PATRICK
2000 E 23rd St, Apt 210 Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
VILLANUEVA, ADAM LOUIS
521 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191507
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
WARE, CHRISTOPHER GEORMONYAE
1901 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
WHITE, SHANNON WAYNE
347 ANN STREET DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
WHITENER, SHERICA DENISE
2904 CAROUSEL RD Chattanooga, 37412
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
---
WILSON, JEROME DELANORE
1025 WEST 37ST APT.B CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
