Woman Charged With Making Terroristic Threat After Telling Police At Jail That She Had Coronavirus

Thursday, May 28, 2020
Angela Jean Beecham
A woman has been charged with making a terroristic threat after she claimed to have COVID-19 while in the process of being arrested.

She would not give her name at the scene, but was later identified as Angela Jean Beecham, 28.

Law enforcement responded to a disorder call at 3884 Hixson Pike on Monday, where they were informed a white female had been requested to leave a bar, and that she began banging on the door after this. The door was locked in order to prevent her from re-entering, since she had previously attempted to fight with other patrons.

According to the police report, the police were immediately flagged down by the woman. She was heavily intoxicated, and approached the patrol car in a “excited manner.” Ms. Beecham was told to wait on the sidewalk and she obeyed. But according to police, she became loud and unruly and refused to answer any question regarding her identity.

Police said she admitted to drinking at the lake during the day and that this was the second bar she had frequented that night. Police say she smelled heavily of intoxicating beverages, was slurring her speech, and appeared unsteady on her feet. The bar manager told police the woman had become “disorderly”  around 25 or so other patrons at the bar.

She said the woman became even more agitated when asked to leave, and other patrons had to assist in making her leave. Police said Ms. Beecham said she was waiting for a ride but had no idea as to how long it would be before the vehicle arrived. She then wanted to walk home, but police did not allow this out of regard for her own safety.

Police said it took four officers to place her in custody because of her resisting. She did not turn around to be placed into handcuffs, and pulled her arms away in order to make this more difficult. After she was placed into custody, she was taken to the Hamilton County Jail for disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and resisting arrest.

While on the way to the jail, police said she threatened lawsuits, and accused police of arresting her because she is not from the area. Police also said she asked why police “didn’t arrest the black people in the bar and why police had to arrest our own kind,” as Ms. Doe is white and the officers on scene were also white.

Once at the jail, police said Ms. Doe claimed she had coronavirus as she was being removed from the car. Because coronavirus (COVID-19) is a global pandemic, police consider this to be a terroristic threat when made as a threat. Police said the jail nurse checked her temperature before entering the jail, and she did not show any signs of the virus.   


