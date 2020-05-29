Man, 39, Shot On Clio Avenue Early Friday Morning

A man, 39, was shot early Friday morning on Clio Avenue.

At approximately 12:52 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting call at 3427 Clio Ave. Upon arrival, police located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.