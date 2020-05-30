Several different protests occurred in Chattanooga on Saturday in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in police custody.

Hamilton Place Mall closed two hours early due to the possibility of protestors, who have turned violent in some places across the country, including Atlanta.

A large crowd gathered on the Walnut Street Bridge and marchers yelled, "No Justice. No Peace."

Chattanooga Police were on hand, including Chief David Roddy, and there was no violence.

Click here for video of the march on Walnut Street.

Some of the protestors late Saturday moved to Frazier Avenue in North Chattanooga. Extra Police were called to the scene and there were three arrests.

In Nashville protestors set fire to the courthouse. They also toppled a statue to Edward Ward Carmack, a politician and newspaperman who had a running battle with civil rights activist Ida B. Wells.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee responded by calling out the National Guard, and a 10 p.m. curfew was set.

The governor said, "At the request of Mayor Cooper, I am authorizing the National Guard to mobilize in response to protests that have now taken a violent, unlawful turn in Nashville. The threat to both peace and property is unacceptable and we will work with local law enforcement and community leaders to restore safety and order. This is not a reflection of our state or the fundamental American right to peaceful protest.”

Two more protests are planned in Chattanooga on Sunday - at the Walnut Street Bridge and at the County Courthouse.