Senator Lamar Alexander Says Nashville Looting, Burning Dishonors Nashville Protest; Says Racial Attitudes Must Change

Senator Lamar Alexander on Sunday hit actions by some involved in the Nashville protests.

He said, “Looting and burning the courthouse by a few dishonors the peaceful protest of thousands against racial discrimination and police brutality. Governor Lee and Mayor Cooper are right to call on the National Guard to restore order and allow Nashville to heal and rebuild.

"At the same time, I think of my friend, South Carolina U.S. Senator Tim Scott, who is African American and who told me that he was stopped by police several times even when he was on the Charleston County Council for ‘being a black man in the wrong place.’

"We must redouble our efforts to change such attitudes and end racial discrimination.”