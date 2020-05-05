City Council Virtually Meets New City Treasurer From Her Wyoming Home

The Chattanooga City Council had the opportunity to (electronically) meet the city’s next treasurer during their 3:30 agenda session. Wyoming’s Kate Farmer will soon be confirmed as Mayor Berke’s appointee as treasurer.

“Good afternoon and thank you guys for bringing me into the city of Chattanooga. I’m very excited to be working with everybody,” said Ms. Farmer.

“I just want to let you know that I have a background in finance, and I’ve done a lot of grant work, project management, and I’m looking forward to the warm weather and a warm welcome.”

While the council was unanimously welcoming, Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod had a question about the timing of the hire.

She pointed out that once the pandemic started, all positions for hire were “put on hold.”

City CFO Maura Sullivan said this hire had already been in the works before the pandemic started.

“Her position was already in the process, and we were interviewing during that time, and we had actually scheduled Ms. Farmer to come on a plane ride to meet (us in Chattanooga),” said Ms. Sullivan.

Kate Farmer is currently the treasurer of Guernsey, Wyoming.