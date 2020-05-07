Wyoming Resident Who Was Named City Of Chattanooga Treasurer Is Placed On Administrative Leave

A Wyoming resident who was selected as city treasurer for the city of Chattanooga has been placed on administrative leave prior to beginning her duties.

Officials said there would be an investigation of the fact that Kate Farmer is a defendant in three different federal lawsuits in Wyoming.

Maura Sullivan, city chief operating officer, said, "The city of Chattanooga has placed Kate Farmer on administrative leave until further notice and will be using outside counsel to conduct an independent investigation of the three pending civil cases in the Federal Court of Wyoming, in which she is named.

Any questions regarding the pending litigation in the Federal Court of Wyoming should be directed toward Attorney John Bowers who is serving as counsel for the Town of Guernsey, Wyo., and all named parties in those three cases."

Assistant City Treasurer Sharon Morris will be in charge of the office.

City Council Chairman Chip Henderson and Vice Chairman Ken Smith said Ms. Farmer should have disclosed that she was a defendant in a federal lawsuit.

Vice Chairman Smith said, "I appreciate the Administration taking steps to address the situation with the lawsuits pending against Ms. Farmer. While an accusation or lawsuit is not a sign of guilt, there is still no excuse that this information was not disclosed by her prior to the appointment this week. It creates serious doubt of her credibility and integrity required for the Treasurer’s role. I do not believe she did not know more than three days ago about the lawsuits and could have brought that to the attention of the Administration and Council. This is unacceptable."

There was 60 applicants for the post.