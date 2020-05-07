 Thursday, May 7, 2020 69.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Wyoming Resident Who Was Named City Of Chattanooga Treasurer Is Placed On Administrative Leave

Thursday, May 7, 2020

A Wyoming resident who was selected as city treasurer for the city of Chattanooga has been placed on administrative leave prior to beginning her duties.

Officials said there would be an investigation of the fact that Kate Farmer is a defendant in three different federal lawsuits in Wyoming. 

Maura Sullivan, city chief operating officer, said, "The city of Chattanooga has placed Kate Farmer on administrative leave until further notice and will be using outside counsel to conduct an independent investigation of the three pending civil cases in the Federal Court of Wyoming, in which she is named.

Any questions regarding the pending litigation in the Federal Court of Wyoming should be directed toward Attorney John Bowers who is serving as counsel for the Town of Guernsey, Wyo., and all named parties in those three cases."

Assistant City Treasurer Sharon Morris will be in charge of the office. 

City Council Chairman Chip Henderson and Vice Chairman Ken Smith said Ms. Farmer should have disclosed that she was a defendant in a federal lawsuit.

Vice Chairman Smith said, "I appreciate the Administration taking steps to address the situation with the lawsuits pending against Ms. Farmer. While an accusation or lawsuit is not a sign of guilt, there is still no excuse that this information was not disclosed by her prior to the appointment this week. It creates serious doubt of her credibility and integrity required for the Treasurer’s role. I do not believe she did not know more than three days ago about the lawsuits and could have brought that to the attention of the Administration and Council. This is unacceptable."

There was 60 applicants for the post.


Georgia Has 15 More Coronavirus Deaths For Total of 1,342; 31,542 Cases

Chattanooga State Schedules Commencement For Aug. 1

Habitat For Humanity ReStores To Open To Shoppers May 19


Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 1,342 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, 15 more since Wednesday. The confirmed cases are now at 31,542 ... (click for more)

Chattanooga State Community College will hold its 54th Annual Commencement exercises on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium. The College's spring commencement ceremony ... (click for more)

Habitat for Humanity announced Thursday that their ReStores in Chattanooga and Ooltewah will soon be open to welcome shoppers. The Chattanooga store at 1150 East 14th St. will be open from ... (click for more)



The Value Of A Tennessee Citizen's Life Just Dropped To $10

Resuming vehicle emissions testing currently is a more efficient way of spreading disease than even the Chinese could imagine. Taking a single emissions employee, who is now presumed to be a health and hygiene expert, and putting them at the steering wheel of hundreds of cars and drivers each week seems highly contrary to the public interest in having their safety and health ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Fastest 2 Minutes

For 25 straight years, on this very day, I would make my way to a late breakfast at Churchill Downs where the post positions would be drawn on every Thursday morning for “The First Saturday in May.” Most never tasted the breakfast. They were too intent to study the draw, to see the odds that would immediately follow, knowing where the horses would be leaving the starting gate was ... (click for more)

Cleveland State's Za'kkria Robinson Signs With Point University

Cleveland State’s Za’kkria Robinson has signed to continue her basketball career with Point University, an NAIA school in Point, Georgia. Two years ago Cougars’ head coach Evelyn Thompson received a phone call about a “smart, hardworking girl who deserved an opportunity” to play basketball at the collegiate level. Head coach Shayne Morin and assistant coach Courtney Braxton at ... (click for more)

Thursday Night Watch Party Features Mocs Volleyball

With tonight’s #ThrowbackThursday Facebook Live Watch Party featuring a Chattanooga Mocs volleyball SoCon Tournament victory in 2015, GoMocs.com takes a look back to one of the most memorable, if not the most memorable, season in program history. Despite falling under the ‘recent memory’ category, the 2015 Chattanooga Mocs Volleyball team can forever be remembered as one of ... (click for more)


