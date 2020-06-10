Dwell Hotel On 10th Street Closing

The Dwell Hotel on East 10th Street is closing due to current economic conditions.

Owner Seija Ojanpera said, "As we face these broad challenges as a nation, we also face personal ones in our small business. Being only 16 rooms, The Dwell Hotel has not been able to withstand the financial impact of losing a busy Spring season full of weddings and buzzy cocktail nights. We also can't sustain ourselves on an unpredictable rest of the year. So - we have decided to sell. This is tough. We, as a team, have poured every ounce of our love into the design and the service that brought so many of you back time and again. For your support, I thank you. My dream of owning a hotel came true in such beautiful fashion, and I will always carry that immense joy with me."





