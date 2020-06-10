Walker County Has First Coronavirus Death; Georgia Has 44 More Deaths From Virus

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 2,329 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 44 more since Tuesday.

The confirmed cases are now at 53,980 - up from 53,249 - an increase of 731.

Hospitalizations are at 8,974 - up 102 since Tuesday.

Whitfield County has 11 new cases for a total of 520, and nine deaths. Officials said 33 have been hospitalized.



Walker County has three new cases at 206, and its first death. NHC-Rossville reported a death there. Ten have been hospitalized. Dade County is reporting 43 cases, an increase of two, and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 175 cases, an increase of 11, and no deaths. Fourteen have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has no more cases, for a total of 27, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 530 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 349 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 219 cases and 17 deaths from coronavirus. Thirty-five have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 4,989 cases and 273 deaths. Cobb County has 3,370 cases and 210 deaths. There are now 4,186 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 136 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 4,808 cases and now 142 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,820 cases and is at 150 deaths.