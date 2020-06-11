 Friday, June 12, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Nashville Chancellor Scolds State For Not Following Her Order To Allow Absentee Ballots For All

Thursday, June 11, 2020

Nashville Chancellor Ellen Lyle chided state officials on Thursday for not following her order to allow all Tennessee voters to cast absentee ballots due to coronavirus concerns.

She said, "Shame on you for not following that procedure and just taking matters into your own hands. So I'm calling the state out on that for not adhering to the standards of legal process and not adhering to the order. And what I'm now going to have to do to straighten it out is we're going to have to take down that form that they put together, and we're going to issue a new form along the lines that we've discussed today."

She said the state must draw up a new absentee ballot form by 5 p.m. on Friday.

The case had been brought by the American Civil Liberties Union, which won a ruling from the judge several days ago.


June 12, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 11, 2020

Nashville Chancellor Scolds State For Not Following Her Order To Allow Absentee Ballots For All

June 11, 2020

Dyer Set To Be Released To Salvation Army Halfway House In Swindle Case


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BROWN, MELTON EARL 2807 EAST 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSION OF ... (click for more)

Nashville Chancellor Ellen Lyle chided state officials on Thursday for not following her order to allow all Tennessee voters to cast absentee ballots due to coronavirus concerns. She said, ... (click for more)

Doug Dyer , who was sentenced in September 2017 to serve 60 months in federal prison for carrying out a $4.9 million swindle, will be released soon to a halfway house. He is set to be transferred ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BROWN, MELTON EARL 2807 EAST 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA --- BUSH, ASHLEY LYNN 3411 BANKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) ... (click for more)

Nashville Chancellor Scolds State For Not Following Her Order To Allow Absentee Ballots For All

Nashville Chancellor Ellen Lyle chided state officials on Thursday for not following her order to allow all Tennessee voters to cast absentee ballots due to coronavirus concerns. She said, "Shame on you for not following that procedure and just taking matters into your own hands. So I'm calling the state out on that for not adhering to the standards of legal process and not adhering ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Closed Fist

Like many symbols throughout history, including the cross, the closed fist can have different meanings to different people. Nelson Mandela used the closed fist when he was released from Victor Verster Prison South African prison in 1990 after having served 27 years. Senator Bernie Sanders has often used the closed fist before crowds he was speaking to. For many, and for ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Sheriff Candid On Riots

In a conversation with Jim Hammond on Thursday, Hamilton County’s sheriff for the past 15 years, told me the rioting that has swept across America in the past two weeks is “absolutely unprecedented. It is the worst sampling of unchecked criminal behavior I have ever witnessed. I can’t believe what my eyes tell me I am seeing. And as a lifelong devotee of history and human behavior, ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Announces Change In Date For Football Season Opener

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga announced a date change for its season opening football game at Western Kentucky today. The Mocs kick off the 2020 slate in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, Sept. 3. UTC was originally scheduled to face the Hilltoppers on Saturday, Sept. 5, but WKU requested to move its home opener up two days for a Thursday night showdown. Game time ... (click for more)

Moc Grapplers Add Lincoln Heck To 2020 Recruiting Class

GoMocs.com continues its look into the incoming recruiting class for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling program. Head coach Kyle Ruschell 's 2020 haul is an impressive bunch, that will definitely have an impact on the future of the program. This week's featured newcomer is freshman Lincoln Heck. Heck joins the Mocs from West Wyoming, Penn. He is one of three ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors