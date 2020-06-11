Nashville Chancellor Scolds State For Not Following Her Order To Allow Absentee Ballots For All

Nashville Chancellor Ellen Lyle chided state officials on Thursday for not following her order to allow all Tennessee voters to cast absentee ballots due to coronavirus concerns.

She said, "Shame on you for not following that procedure and just taking matters into your own hands. So I'm calling the state out on that for not adhering to the standards of legal process and not adhering to the order. And what I'm now going to have to do to straighten it out is we're going to have to take down that form that they put together, and we're going to issue a new form along the lines that we've discussed today."

She said the state must draw up a new absentee ballot form by 5 p.m. on Friday.

The case had been brought by the American Civil Liberties Union, which won a ruling from the judge several days ago.