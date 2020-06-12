Chattanooga VW Plant Has Confirmed 12 Coronavirus Cases Since Resuming Production May 17

The Chattanooga Volkswagen facility has confirmed 12 cases of COVID-19 among employees, contractors and suppliers since resuming production on May 17.

Officials said, "The most recent case was last in the plant on May 28.

"To date, all positive cases are the result of outside exposures. When a positive case is confirmed, CDC protocols are followed, and all general areas that may have been exposed to this individual received additional cleaning and disinfecting. Contact-tracing is conducted, and those meeting close-contact parameters are tested.

"All individuals with positive test results are placed on medical leave in quarantine for the recommended 14 days. Per protocol, badge access is deactivated; the individual(s) cannot return to the plant until given medical clearance."