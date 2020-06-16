 Tuesday, June 16, 2020 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Police Union Defends Sheriff's Department Against Claims Of Racial Bias And Defends Actions Of Deputies At County Courthouse

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

An official of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers has written the County Commission defending the Sheriff's Office on claims of racial bias.

Vincent L. Champion, IBPO regional director, said allegations against all five of the deputies on how they handled the incident with protesters at the County Courthouse is "baseless."

He said, "The deputies did not make contact until the protesters began to destroy property and force was not displayed until the protesters became belligerent and violent. The deputies had to endure threats of 'I’ll kill you' and tried to mitigate several protesters pulling a deputy into the crowd.

"We agree a conversation needs to be held. But it’s a conversation that needs to be based on facts, not perceptions."

Mr. Champion also said, "We are writing this letter to try and dispel some myths and put forth facts about how the Hamilton County Sheriff’s office operates, and to dispel the claims of racial bias. The tragic events, in Minneapolis have been condemned by not only leaders in our community but also the heads of our law enforcement organizations. Despite claims that the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is using racially bias policing methods the data proves that the Sheriff’s Office is does not target any race or gender when it comes to enforcing the law. Law Enforcement doesn’t have control over who breaks the law or who resists when being taken into custody. Listed below is the raw data for last year (2019) which includes Citations, Arrests and uses of force.

Arrests:

White or Caucasian – %64.26

Black or African American - %35.59

Uses of Force for Law Enforcement Services:

White or Caucasian - %59.4

Black or African American– %39.6

Citations:

White or Caucasian male – %52.66

White or Caucasian Female -%26.12   

Black or African American Male -%10.75   

Black or African American Female -%5.95

The Sheriff’s Office has started more civil and community-based programs since Sheriff Hammond has taken Office, than any other Sheriff. Under Hammond, the Sheriff’s Office has seen its highest number of EEO hires.

 


June 16, 2020

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Now At 59,078; 2,529 Deaths; Catoosa County Has First 3 Deaths

June 16, 2020

15 Inmates Test Positive For Coronavirus At Silverdale Detention Center

June 16, 2020

City Council Not Planning Another Marathon Listening Session


Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 2,529 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 35 more since Monday. The confirmed cases are now at 59,078 ... (click for more)

A mass coronavirus testing at the Silverdale Detention Center found 15 inmates testing positive. CoreCivic officials said 711 inmates were tested and none were showing symptoms. Officials ... (click for more)

One week after the Chattanooga City Council was “shut down” for over seven hours, speakers at Tuesday night’s council meeting will have a limited amount of time to speak about issues. Last week’s ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Now At 59,078; 2,529 Deaths; Catoosa County Has First 3 Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 2,529 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 35 more since Monday. The confirmed cases are now at 59,078 - up from 58,414 - an increase of 664. Hospitalizations are at 9,454 - up 132 since Monday. Whitfield County has 19 new cases for a total of 637, and 10 deaths. Officials said 39 have ... (click for more)

15 Inmates Test Positive For Coronavirus At Silverdale Detention Center

A mass coronavirus testing at the Silverdale Detention Center found 15 inmates testing positive. CoreCivic officials said 711 inmates were tested and none were showing symptoms. Officials said 204 employees tested negative. Sheriff Jim Hammond said, “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our corrections staff have worked diligently with CoreCivic to follow CDC and local health ... (click for more)

Opinion

Office Of Community Resilience Is Basically Office Of Multicultural Affairs

I don't disagree with the concept of the mayor's new Office of Community Resilience. I didn't disagree with it when he created it seven years ago and called it the Office of Multicultural Affairs. Obviously, the office was a failure. What has it accomplished? I'm guessing millions of dollars of funding and nothing to show for it. Now, the mayor is going to duplicate the office ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Children's? Oh My God

It came as a shock to the area’s medical community Friday when Erlanger Hospital’s beleaguered CEO Will Jackson and its Board of Trustees “laid off” the chief executive officer of Children’s Hospital, a position heretofore that was deemed “untouchable.” There was a very sound reason for that; opened in 1929, it was to be its own entity, a “protected” shrine where the mother ship ... (click for more)

Sports

The Andy Riviera Story: For The Love Of The Game

A 1999 film For Love of the Game starring Kevin Costner in many ways might remind some of the struggles of Lee University right-handed pitcher Andy Riviera. He became tremendously interested in a baseball career during his junior year of high school at Westwood Christian in Miami, Florida. After five surgeries and four different colleges Riviera continues to push forward and is ... (click for more)

UTC Volleyball Releases 2020 Schedule; Home Opener Set Against Virginia Tech

The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball program and head coach Travis Filar have finalized the upcoming 2020 fall schedule with first serve slated for August 28 at the Jacksonville State Invitational, just 72 days away. "Releasing our schedule is always exciting, but with everything that has happened over the last couple of months, releasing this fall's schedule is especially thrilling ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors