Tennessee’s Long-Term Care Facilities Make Substantial Progress In COVID-19 Testing

Thursday, June 18, 2020

Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group announced on Thursday that nearly all of Tennessee’s 700 long-term care facilities have completed the required COVID-19 testing of residents and staff, as part of the state’s efforts to protect the health of vulnerable populations.

 

“We know long-term care residents are the most vulnerable population to COVID-19, and protecting their health and safety is one of our top priorities in fighting this virus,” said Governor Lee.

“That starts with testing all residents and staff to mitigate the spread of the disease within facilities. I’m grateful to our Unified Command for working with facilities across the state to make testing readily available and effective.”

 

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, 690 long-term care facilities responded to a TDH survey in late May and reported their intent to test staff and residents. Of the 690 facilities responding to the survey, 667, or 96.7 percent, have thus far completed the required COVID-19 testing for residents and staff.

 

On May 26, new TDH rules required each long-term care facility in Tennessee to respond to an intent to test survey before June 1, 2020, and to complete the testing of all residents and staff by June 30, 2020.

 

Hospital Capacity Planning

UCG continues to monitor closely the increases in COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations in certain regions of Tennessee, as businesses have reopened and more individuals have been leaving their homes more regularly.

 

COVID-19 hospitalizations have climbed gradually since reopening to represent approximately four percent of all hospitalized patients in Tennessee, occupying 400 hospital beds in the state.

 

“We expected the gradual increase in COVID-19 cases that we’ve seen over the last few weeks,” said Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “We are monitoring COVID-19’s data trends and communicating with our hospital partners daily. Hospital capacity remains stable in Tennessee and COVID-19 patients account for less than four percent of all hospitalizations statewide.”

 

Contact Tracing

TDH currently has 640 staff members performing COVID-19 contact tracing activities statewide in coordination with county health departments and TDH’s central and regional offices.

 

Contact tracers are critical to Tennessee’s COVID-19 response efforts in gathering information from positive cases on symptoms, health condition, and activities prior to and during diagnosis, notifying close contacts of potential exposure to positive COVID-19 cases, and communicating with positive cases and their contacts to monitor symptoms and provide support throughout the 14-day quarantine period.

 

TDH is recruiting and training an additional 650 contract tracers for its central, local, and regional health offices to augment and support this effort further.

 

UCG is also reminding all Tennesseans to continue to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This includes wearing a mask when in public, observing proper distances between people in social settings, washing hands frequently, and minimizing trips and contact with other people, in general.


County School Board member Jenny Hill, in an emotional statement, on Thursday asked other board members to renew a focus on racial equity. She also recommended that the board members undergo ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee's Unified Command Group announced on Thursday that nearly all of Tennessee's 700 long-term care facilities have completed the required COVID-19 testing of residents and staff,

A former town manager and a group of other activists held a small Black Lives Matter rally in front of Signal Mountain Boulevard and Mississippi Avenue late Wednesday afternoon. Honna Rogers, ... (click for more)



County School Board member Jenny Hill, in an emotional statement, on Thursday asked other board members to renew a focus on racial equity. She also recommended that the board members undergo racial equity training by the Groundwater group. Ms. Hill said, "At some point, equity became a bad word" at the county schools. She added, "It's time to talk about race and racism in

Governor Bill Lee's Unified Command Group announced on Thursday that nearly all of Tennessee's 700 long-term care facilities have completed the required COVID-19 testing of residents and staff, as part of the state's efforts to protect the health of vulnerable populations. "We know long-term care residents are the most vulnerable population to COVID-19, and protecting their

Protesting Should Not Be Done In Neighborhoods

I agree protestors, no matter their cause, have a right to peacefully protest in a designated area. When the protestors leave an appropriate area, such as Miller Park or Coolidge Park, and go to a neighborhood all bets are off. It’s time for the police to move in and arrest all of the protestors. Most of us have quarantined in our home for almost three months. Some yahoo with ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Mom, A Baby And A Nurse

You don’t even have to look at me sideways to see I know absolutely zilch about Neonatal Intensive Care. But I do know I was shocked to learn the NICU at Children’s Hospital was closed down not long ago … that it was absorbed by Erlanger Main. I also know there are somewhere between 250 to 300 babies birthed at Erlanger every month, which equates to between eight to 12 a day. ... (click for more)

Carter, Donahoo Low Gross Winners In Chattanooga Women's Golf Action

Top finishers in Monday's CWGA play at Moccasin Bend Golf Course: Team Play - Low Ball 1st: Phyllis Loftsgard, Hazel Davis, Dona Robinson, Pat Snyder 2nd: Susan Thurman, Sue Markley, Evelyn Marie Williams, Jean Hudgins 3rd: Kilbrey Fowler, Janet Horton, Debbie Lambert, Susan Street Individual Winners Low Gross: Linda Carter, Patty Donahoo - 77 ... (click for more)

Chuck Fleischmann: It's Time To Play Ball

On Oct. 30, 2001, wearing a navy-blue New York Fire Department quarter zip, President George W. Bush stepped out onto the mound at Yankee Stadium to throw the first pitch of game three of the World Series. There was not much to cheer for in the days following 9/11, but the cheers from the crowd were deafening, as the president stood there with American flags flying all around. ... (click for more)


